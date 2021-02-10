Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund Declares its Quarterly Distribution of $0.20 Per Share

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (the "Fund") (NYSE: MFD) has declared the Fund's regularly scheduled quarterly distribution of $0.20 per share. The distribution will be payable on February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is expected to be February 22, 2021. The quarterly distribution information for the Fund appears below.

Distribution per share: $0.20

Distribution Rate based on the February 9, 2021 NAV of $9.90: 8.08%

Distribution Rate based on the February 9, 2021 closing market price of $9.03: 8.86%

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net investment income, including short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source and tax status of all distributions paid in 2021 will be made after the end of 2021 and will be provided on Form 1099-DIV.

The Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks a high level of current return consisting of dividends, interest and other similar income while attempting to preserve capital. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing predominantly in the securities of companies that are involved in the management, ownership and/or operation of infrastructure and utility assets and are expected to offer reasonably predictable income and attractive yields.

First Trust Advisors L.P. ("FTA") is a federally registered investment advisor and serves as the Fund's investment advisor. FTA and its affiliate First Trust Portfolios L.P. ("FTP"), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately-held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately $174 billion as of January 31, 2021 through unit investment trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts. FTA is the supervisor of the First Trust unit investment trusts, while FTP is the sponsor. FTP is also a distributor of mutual fund shares and exchange-traded fund creation units. FTA and FTP are based in Wheaton, Illinois.