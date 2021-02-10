 

Hibbett Provides Preliminary Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of Fiscal 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.02.2021, 22:33  |  78   |   |   

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (Nasdaq/GS: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer, provides preliminary unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and full year of Fiscal 2021 that ended January 30, 2021, and an initial financial outlook for Fiscal 2022.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Preliminary Results

  • Fourth quarter comparable sales increased 21.9%, well above the previous guidance of an increase in the high-single digits to low-double digits. Momentum from the third quarter was sustained throughout the fourth quarter both in-store and online as better than anticipated holiday volume and incremental stimulus were major contributors to the strong sales performance. Full year comparable sales increased 22.2%.
  • Fourth quarter GAAP and adjusted diluted EPS are expected in the range of $1.30 - $1.40 versus the previously targeted range of $1.00 - $1.10, mainly driven by the sales lift. Full year diluted EPS is projected to be in the range of $4.30 - $4.40. Adjusted diluted EPS is expected in the range of $6.05 to $6.15. Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure. A table reconciling expected GAAP diluted EPS to expected adjusted diluted EPS is included in this press release.

Mike Longo, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I am very proud of how our resilient business model and dedicated team members have performed during a challenging business and holiday environment. By continuing to execute on our commitment to provide a compelling merchandise assortment through superior customer service and a best-in-class omni-channel platform, we exceeded our previously disclosed outlook for the fourth quarter. New customer retention, the ability to effectively manage available in-demand footwear, apparel and accessories, and incremental stimulus payments contributed to the strong performance in the quarter.”

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

Although it is difficult to forecast future results due to the challenges posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty regarding the business environment, further stimulus payments and potential labor and tax legislation, we are providing limited forward guidance regarding our initial outlook for Fiscal 2022, which ends January 29, 2022.

Our projected financial results for Fiscal 2022 will be influenced by many factors, several of which are discussed below:

  • We believe we attracted new customers to our store locations and to our omni-channel platform in Fiscal 2021 due to pent-up demand, market disruption and government stimulus payments. Many of these new customers made repeat purchases. We expect to continue to attract and retain new customers during Fiscal 2022.
  • Accelerating consumer adoption of e-commerce, which we believe is likely a permanent change, will continue to benefit our omni-channel business.
  • Our strong vendor relationships allow us to meet customer demand for fashion-inspired athletic footwear, apparel and accessories, both in-store and online.
  • Other initiatives, including net low double digit store unit growth per brand, an improved in-store experience resulting from our store refresh program, increased speed to market via supply chain enhancements and an improved focus on our sales culture.

Specific items not factored into our outlook include further government stimulus payments, unannounced and/or unexpected market disruption, changes to the Federal minimum wage, increases in corporate tax rates and shifts in consumer spending habits.

