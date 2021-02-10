ISC Named to the List of Saskatchewan’s Top Employers for 2021

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISV) ("ISC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been named to the list of Saskatchewan’s Top Employers for 2021. This is the 13th consecutive year that ISC has been recognized in the provincial competition.



Saskatchewan’s Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes Saskatchewan employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout Saskatchewan were evaluated by the editors at Canada’s Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.