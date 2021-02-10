BlueLinx to Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call and Webcast

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading distributor of building and industrial products in the United States, will issue fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. A conference call to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year results will be hosted by Mitch Lewis, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kelly Janzen, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM ET. A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the BlueLinx website at http://bluelinxco.com/webcast-presentations, and a replay of the webcast will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.



To participate in the live teleconference: