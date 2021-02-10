 

Catalent Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Private Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029

Catalent, Inc. (“Catalent”) (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (the “Operating Subsidiary”), priced a private offering (the “Private Offering”) of $550 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.125% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “Notes”) at par, which represents an increase of $75 million from the offering size previously announced.

The Operating Subsidiary intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Offering to (i) redeem in full its 4.875% senior notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”), plus any accrued and unpaid interest thereon, (ii) pay related fees and expenses, and (iii) provide cash on its balance sheet for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures.

The Notes will be guaranteed by all of the wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries of the Operating Subsidiary that guarantee its senior secured credit facilities. The Notes will not be guaranteed by PTS Intermediate Holdings, LLC or Catalent, the direct and indirect parent companies of the Operating Subsidiary.

The Private Offering is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Notes will be offered and sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The sale of the Notes is expected to be consummated on February 22, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Notes or any other securities described above and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the Indenture, or an offer to tender for, or purchase, any of the 2026 Notes or any other security.

