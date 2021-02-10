 

RGP Makes Strategic Investment in Asia Pacific Digital Technology Practice

RGP (Nasdaq: RGP), a global human capital partner helping clients match their needs with the right professional talent, today announced it has formed a new Digital Technology Practice in the Asia Pacific region. This significant strategic investment will enable RGP to help its global and regional client base adopt digital transformation strategies that address operational challenges in a post-COVID world.

RGP will promote these services under its Veracity brand in collaboration with ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) in Asia Pacific and Japan. As a ServiceNow Premier Partner, the RGP-Veracity partnership will span markets like India, Singapore and Malaysia, and will target clients across the business landscape in these geographies.

“I am thrilled about the collaboration between our Asia Pacific team and ServiceNow in India, Singapore and Malaysia,” said Anthony Gutierrez, RGP Senior Vice President, Head of Asia Pacific. “COVID-19 has triggered profound changes as organizations embrace a dynamic macroeconomic scenario, and our clients worldwide are under pressure to innovate faster, undertake cost reductions and improve efficiency to stay relevant and improve reach to their customer base. This partnership is critical to our growth in these markets.”

The core focus of the new Digital Technology Practice will be to align business objectives and to determine the most effective ways to engage for successful transformation across the entire enterprise:

  • Define the Digital Strategy and Roadmap
  • Establish a seamless Customer Experience (CX)
  • Deploy tools, processes and strategies to support more modern employee workplace experiences (WX)

“This bold move will enable our clients to realign their operational workflows across IT, customer service and human resources so that our clients can enjoy incremental operational benefits,” said Sachin Shah, RGP’s Regional Vice President and Head of the Digital Technology Practice. “In the coming years, our focus will be to serve clients that reflect RGP Asia Pacific’s core strengths in the financial services, insurance, manufacturing, regional contact center and life sciences sectors.”

The Digital Technology Practice will be supported by skilled ServiceNow professionals in each market with strong on-shore and off-shore service delivery capabilities across the spectrum. The short-term focus will be to develop sustainable accelerators and sector-specific tailored solutions that help organizations deliver value across the supply chain and partner ecosystem.

