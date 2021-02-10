Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for the TSS Operating Group for the Fourth Quarter Ended and Year Ended December 31, 2020

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Cooperatief U.A. (the “Coop” or the “Company”) for the year ended December 31, 2020, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020, which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The information presented is based on the historical financial performance of the Coop, as predecessor to Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus”), and does not take into account the transactions described under “Subsequent Events”.

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for the TSS Operating Group for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

Our board continues to be humbled by the Company’s employees who are embracing the continued disruption caused by COVID-19, as they support each other and focus on creating value and stronger relationships with our customers.

Q4 2020 Headlines:

Revenue grew 18% (3% organic growth) to €137.4 million compared to €116.9 million in Q4 2019.

Net income increased 15% to €12.9 million (€0.22 on a diluted per unit basis) from €11.2 million (€0.19 on a diluted per unit basis) in Q4 2019.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €39.0 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €7.0 million resulting in total consideration of €46.0 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were €30.3 million, an increase of 59%, or €11.2 million, compared to €19.1 million for the comparable period in 2019.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €11.4 million to €23.9 million compared to €12.5 million for the same period in 2019.



2020 Headlines:

Revenue grew 18% (2% organic growth) to €494.0 million compared to €417.4 million in 2019.

Net income increased 37% to €63.7 million (€1.08 on a diluted per unit basis) from €46.5 million (€0.76 on a diluted per unit basis) in 2019.

A number of acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €85.4 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €15.8 million resulting in total consideration of €101.2 million.

Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) were €151.9 million, an increase of 25%, or €30.5 million, compared to €121.4 million for the comparable period in 2019.

Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased €26.7 million to €130.1 million compared to €103.4 million for the same period in 2019.

See Non-IFRS measures.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was €137.4 million, an increase of 18%, or €20.5 million, compared to €116.9 million for the comparable period in 2019. For the 2020 fiscal year total revenues were €494.0 million, an increase of 18%, or €76.6 million, compared to €417.4 million for the 2019 fiscal year. The increase for both the three and twelve month periods compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 3% and 2% respectively.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was €12.9 million compared to net income of €11.2 million for the same period in 2019. On a per unit basis, this translated into a net income per diluted unit of €0.22 in the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to net income per diluted unit of €0.19 for the same period in 2019. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, net income was €63.7 million or €1.08 per diluted unit compared to €46.5 million or €0.76 per diluted unit for the 2019 fiscal year. Diluted units outstanding decreased from 61.4 million to 59.1 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, CFO increased €11.2 million to €30.3 million compared to €19.1 million for the same period in 2019 representing an increase of 59%. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, CFO increased €30.5 million to €151.9 million compared to €121.4 million for the 2019 fiscal year representing an increase of 25%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, FCFA2S increased €11.4 million to €23.9 million compared to €12.5 million for the same period in 2019. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, FCFA2S increased €26.7 million to €130.1 million compared to €103.4 million for the 2019 fiscal year representing an increase of 26%.

Subsequent Events

On January 4, 2021, (i) the Coop changed its name to Topicus.com Coöperatief U.A., (ii) Total Specific Solutions (TSS) B.V., a subsidiary of the Coop, paid a dividend in the aggregate amount of €54,600,000 to its holders of ordinary membership interests at such time, (iii) the Coop reorganized its articles of association to create a new class of ordinary units and a new class of preference units, (iv) the existing ownership interests in the Coop were exchanged for new ordinary units and new preference units; (v) Topicus issued 39,412,385 subordinate voting shares and 39,412,385 preferred shares to Constellation Software Inc. (“CSI”) in exchange (indirectly) for the ordinary units and preference units of the Coop held by CSI at such time, and (vi) CSI distributed, by way of a dividend-in-kind, 39,412,367 of the subordinate voting shares of Topicus held by CSI to CSI’s common shareholders of record on December 28, 2020.

On January 5, 2021, a subsidiary of the Coop, TPCS Holding B.V., completed the purchase of 100% of the shares of Topicus.com B.V. (“Topicus BV”), a Netherlands-based diversified vertical market software provider, from IJssel B.V. for a purchase price of €217,400,000, subject to adjustment.

The Coop now operates, together with Topicus BV, as Topicus.

As at February 10, 2021, there were 39,412,385 subordinate voting shares, 1 super voting share and 39,412,385 preferred shares of Topicus.com Inc. outstanding. The super voting share and the preferred shares are convertible into subordinate voting shares on a one-for-one basis. In addition, certain ordinary units and preference units of the Coop are, directly or indirectly, exchangeable for subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc. on a one-for-one basis. As a result, an additional 90,429,434 subordinate voting shares of Topicus.com Inc. would be issuable upon the exercise of these conversion/exchange rights. On a fully-diluted basis, there would be 129,841,819 subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:





Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (€ in millions, except percentages) (€ in millions, except percentages) Net cash flows from operating activities 30.3 19.1 151.9 121.4 Adjusted for: Interest paid on lease obligations (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (1.0 ) (0.8 ) Interest paid on other facilities (1.2 ) (0.7 ) (4.6 ) (2.5 ) Credit facility transaction costs - (1.8 ) - (1.8 ) Payments of lease obligations (4.3 ) (3.3 ) (13.8 ) (10.4 ) Property and equipment purchased (0.6 ) (0.6 ) (2.4 ) (2.6 ) Free cash flow available to shareholders 23.9 12.5 130.1 103.4 Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.





About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:

Jamal Baksh

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 861-9677

info@topicus.com

www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.







Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Coöperatief U.A. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (In thousands of euros, except per unit amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash 55,635 28,036 Accounts receivable 46,644 42,743 Unbilled revenue 12,609 9,571 Inventories 375 400 Other assets 14,461 12,551 129,724 93,302 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 8,782 8,575 Right of use assets 50,517 42,635 Deferred income taxes 1,946 1,170 Other assets 3,956 4,078 Intangible assets 446,213 393,783 511,415 450,242 Total assets 641,139 543,543 Liabilities and Members' Equity Current liabilities: Revolving credit facility 19,482 49,169 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 97,386 84,979 Deferred revenue 59,721 43,795 Provisions 1,222 2,042 Acquisition holdback payables 12,601 5,462 Lease obligations 13,953 11,549 Income taxes payable 12,576 3,580 216,941 200,576 Non-current liabilities: Term loan 32,572 32,274 Deferred income taxes 79,958 71,525 Acquisition holdback payables 608 1,012 Lease obligations 37,154 30,483 Other liabilities 9,225 5,279 159,518 140,572 Total liabilities 376,459 341,148 Members' equity: Ordinary units 59,078 59,078 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,113 ) (714 ) Retained earnings 207,715 144,031 264,681 202,395 Total liabilities and members' equity 641,139 543,543









Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Coöperatief U.A. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands of euros, except per unit amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenue License 14,395 8,068 Professional services 119,522 111,915 Hardware and other 6,192 4,677 Maintenance and other recurring 353,877 292,740 493,986 417,399 Expenses Staff 254,694 217,197 Hardware 2,986 3,193 Third party license, maintenance and professional services 45,515 39,962 Occupancy 3,298 3,156 Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment 12,888 14,643 Professional fees 9,485 7,006 Other, net 4,675 7,546 Depreciation 18,703 15,210 Amortization of intangible assets 50,381 46,301 402,626 354,213 Finance costs and other 6,347 4,480 6,347 4,480 Income before income taxes 85,013 58,707 Current income tax expense (recovery) 28,961 20,555 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (7,632 ) (8,314 ) Income tax expense (recovery) 21,329 12,241 Net income (loss) 63,684 46,466 Weighted average units Basic units outstanding 59,078,027 59,078,027 Diluted units outstanding 59,078,027 61,438,835 Earnings per unit Basic 1.08 0.79 Diluted 1.08 0.76









Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Coöperatief U.A. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (In thousands of euros, except per unit amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Years ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net income 63,684 46,466 Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income: Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other (1,398 ) (207 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax (1,398 ) (207 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period 62,285 46,258









Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Coöperatief U.A. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Members' Equity (In thousands of euros, except per unit amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2020 Ordinary

units Accumulated other

comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings Total Cumulative translation account and

other Balance at January 1, 2020 59,078 (714 ) 144,031 202,395 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income - - 63,684 63,684 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - (1,398 ) - (1,398 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period

- (1,398 ) - (1,398 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - (1,398 ) 63,684 62,285 Balance at December 31, 2020 59,078 (2,113 ) 207,715 264,681









Constellation Software Netherlands Holding Coöperatief U.A. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Members' Equity (In thousands of euros, except per unit amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.) Year ended December 31, 2019 Ordinary

Units Accumulated other

comprehensive (loss) income Retained earnings Total Cumulative translation account and

other Balance at January 1, 2019 59,078 (507 ) 97,236 155,806 Total comprehensive income for the period: Net income - - 46,466 46,466 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other - (207 ) - (207 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - (207 ) - (207 ) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - (207 ) 46,466 46,258 Capital contribution 330 330 Balance at December 31, 2019 59,078 (714 ) 144,031 202,395







