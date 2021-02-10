 

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation Announcement of Financial Results

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces that it will be releasing its 2020 financial results, as part of its annual report, after the close of markets in Toronto on Friday, March 5, 2021. Given that the transaction creating HFP closed on December 8, 2020, management has determined that it requires the additional time until March 5 to finalize HFP’s 2020 financial results.

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact:

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation
Keir Hunt
General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
+1-416-646-4180



Wertpapier


