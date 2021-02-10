Chart Industries and Ballard Power Execute Onboard Hydrogen Solutions Joint Development Agreement For Heavy-Duty Mobility
ATLANTA, and VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment
for the industrial gas and clean energy industries today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Ballard Power Systems (“Ballard”) (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP), a global leader in fuel cell
power to jointly develop integrated system solutions that include a fuel cell engine with onboard liquid hydrogen (“LH2”) storage and vaporization for the transportation industry, with a focus on
heavy-duty applications including buses, trucks, rail and marine vessels.
Both Ballard and Chart have provided hydrogen solutions and equipment to industry for multiple decades (nearly 100 years in total), including a very rapid increase in sales activity in 2020. This collaboration of two industry veterans is targeted to enable accelerated adoption of hydrogen in heavy-duty transport applications requiring long range, rapid refueling and lowest total cost of ownership of the vehicle.
Liquid hydrogen is well-suited for the transportation industry as its higher density, lower pressure, and ease of filling via liquid hydrogen pump contribute to the ability for larger mobile equipment to travel longer distances similar to what is possible today with diesel fuel. As part of the development agreement:
- Chart will provide:
- Liquid hydrogen expertise from liquefaction plant to storage, fueling & on-board tanks
- Extensive truck LNG tank experience
- An existing liquid hydrogen onboard vehicle tank prototype design
- Fuel to vehicle connection / interface experience
- LH2 test lab in Minnesota, United States
- Ballard will provide:
- Proton exchange membrane (“PEM”) fuel cell technology expertise
- PEM fuel cell stacks, modules and systems
- Fuel cell mobility experience with over 70m km of vehicle operation
- Market access to System Integrators and vehicle OEMs
- Fuel cell testing facilities in British Columbia (Canada) and Denmark
“Given both of our companies’ extensive experience in the Class 8 long haul truck, bus, rail and marine areas of transportation as well as hydrogen, this combination of expertise will create a unique, differentiated and cost effective solution for transportation customers as the industry moves to cleaner power,” stated Jill Evanko, Chart’s CEO and President. “We are proud to partner with Ballard, a global proven and focused leader in hydrogen.”
