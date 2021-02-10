Chart Industries and Ballard Power Execute Onboard Hydrogen Solutions Joint Development Agreement For Heavy-Duty Mobility

ATLANTA, and VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chart Industries, Inc. (“Chart”) (NYSE: GTLS), a leading diversified global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy industries today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Ballard Power Systems (“Ballard”) (NASDAQ: BLDP; TSX: BLDP), a global leader in fuel cell power to jointly develop integrated system solutions that include a fuel cell engine with onboard liquid hydrogen (“LH2”) storage and vaporization for the transportation industry, with a focus on heavy-duty applications including buses, trucks, rail and marine vessels.



Both Ballard and Chart have provided hydrogen solutions and equipment to industry for multiple decades (nearly 100 years in total), including a very rapid increase in sales activity in 2020. This collaboration of two industry veterans is targeted to enable accelerated adoption of hydrogen in heavy-duty transport applications requiring long range, rapid refueling and lowest total cost of ownership of the vehicle.