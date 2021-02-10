Adverum to Present Data from the OPTIC Phase 1 Trial with ADVM-022 Intravitreal Gene Therapy in Wet AMD at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2021 Virtual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADVM), a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases, today announced the presentation of data from Cohorts 1-4 of the OPTIC Phase 1 clinical trial of ADVM-022 intravitreal (IVT) injection gene therapy in patients requiring frequent anti-VEGF injections for their wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). These data were previously presented as part of a corporate update on Saturday, November 14, 2020.



Oral Presentation Title: Intravitreal Gene Therapy for Exudative AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy

Date and Time: Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 9:30 am ET

Session V: Gene Therapy for Exudative AMD and Diabetic Retinopathy

Presenter: Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., Director of Clinical Research, Sierra Eye Associates