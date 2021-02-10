 

Kinross declares quarterly dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 23:00  |  36   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.03 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The dividend is payable on March 18, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2021. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Tom Elliott
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-3390
tom.elliott@kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kinross declares quarterly dividend TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of US$0.03 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
ScION Tech Growth II Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23:00 Uhr
Kinross reports 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year results
23:00 Uhr
Kinross provides update on development projects and full-year 2020 exploration results
08.02.21
goldinvest.de: Nova Minerals - Mächtige Goldabschnitte weiten Ressourcenzone erneut aus!
06.02.21
Agnico Eagle Mines: Spannung vor den Zahlen
06.02.21
Explosive NEUVORSTELLUNG: HAMMER-IPO als echter GEHEIMTIPP! Goldprojekte neben Mega-Lagerstätten mit mehr als 100 Mio. Unzen Gold!
05.02.21
Investments: Triumph Gold, Kinross Gold, Aston Martin Lagonda – Goldfinger in Nöten!
30.01.21
GOLD: Edelmetall in Lauerstellung
30.01.21
Newmont Mining: Konsolidierung dominiert
30.01.21
BARRICK GOLD: Neuer Schwung muss her
28.01.21
HANDELN SIE – ES EILT. . . : RUHE VOR DEM STURM: Aktie vor Neubewertung! Neues Ressourcen-Update als Initialzündung für ein Kurs-Feuerwerk

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
21:50 Uhr
782
Kinross Gold (KGC)