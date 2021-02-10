Kinross declares quarterly dividend
TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX:K; NYSE:KGC) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend
of US$0.03 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020.
The dividend is payable on March 18, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 3, 2021. This dividend qualifies as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes while dividends paid to shareholders outside Canada (non-resident investors) will be subject to Canadian non-resident withholding taxes.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).
Media Contact
Louie Diaz
Vice-President, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-369-6469
louie.diaz@kinross.com
Investor Relations Contact
Tom Elliott
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-3390
tom.elliott@kinross.com
Source: Kinross Gold Corporation
