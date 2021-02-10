CVB Financial Corp. Announces New Board Member

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”), the holding company for Citizens Business Bank (“CBB”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane Olvera as a Board Member, effective today. She was also named a Director of CBB. Ms. Olvera’s appointment increases the current total board members for each of CVBF and CBB from nine to ten.

“We are very pleased to have Jane Olvera join our Board of Directors,” said Raymond V. O’Brien III, Chairman of CVBF and CBB. “Jane’s experience in branding, marketing, and communications will provide insight and expertise as the Bank continues to execute on our growth strategy. Jane’s strong ties to the Central Valley will bolster our efforts to increase our presence in a key strategic region for the Bank. We are also proud of our continuing endeavor to enhance diversity on our Board and throughout our organization.”



“My selection to the Board truly represents Citizens Business Bank’s commitment to further growth in the Central San Joaquin Valley region as well as the Bank’s continuing efforts to help women-owned and minority-owned businesses receive first class service and financial support,” stated Ms. Olvera.



Ms. Olvera is the Founder and President of JP Marketing headquartered in Fresno, CA. She provides competitive insights and tactical communication plans to businesses allowing them to execute on their strategic goals. JP Marketing has been named the Fresno Business Journal’s “Agency of the Year” from 2014 through 2020.



Ms. Olvera has a B.A. in Speech Communication from California State University, Fresno. Her awards include “40 Business Professionals Under 40” by the Fresno Business Journal and “24 Women of Influence” by KSEE TV NBC 24. Jane is a member of the Public Relations Society of America and Fresno State Bulldogs Alumni Association, and is involved with the California State University, Fullerton Center for Family Business.