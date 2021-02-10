 

CVB Financial Corp. Announces New Board Member

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 23:00  |  43   |   |   

ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”), the holding company for Citizens Business Bank (“CBB”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane Olvera as a Board Member, effective today. She was also named a Director of CBB. Ms. Olvera’s appointment increases the current total board members for each of CVBF and CBB from nine to ten.

“We are very pleased to have Jane Olvera join our Board of Directors,” said Raymond V. O’Brien III, Chairman of CVBF and CBB. “Jane’s experience in branding, marketing, and communications will provide insight and expertise as the Bank continues to execute on our growth strategy. Jane’s strong ties to the Central Valley will bolster our efforts to increase our presence in a key strategic region for the Bank. We are also proud of our continuing endeavor to enhance diversity on our Board and throughout our organization.”

“My selection to the Board truly represents Citizens Business Bank’s commitment to further growth in the Central San Joaquin Valley region as well as the Bank’s continuing efforts to help women-owned and minority-owned businesses receive first class service and financial support,” stated Ms. Olvera.

Ms. Olvera is the Founder and President of JP Marketing headquartered in Fresno, CA. She provides competitive insights and tactical communication plans to businesses allowing them to execute on their strategic goals. JP Marketing has been named the Fresno Business Journal’s “Agency of the Year” from 2014 through 2020.

Ms. Olvera has a B.A. in Speech Communication from California State University, Fresno. Her awards include “40 Business Professionals Under 40” by the Fresno Business Journal and “24 Women of Influence” by KSEE TV NBC 24. Jane is a member of the Public Relations Society of America and Fresno State Bulldogs Alumni Association, and is involved with the California State University, Fullerton Center for Family Business.

Corporate Overview

CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”) is the holding company for Citizens Business Bank. CVBF is one of the 10 largest bank holding companies headquartered in California with over $14 billion in total assets. Citizens Business Bank is consistently recognized as one of the top performing banks in the nation and offers a wide array of banking, lending and investing services through 57 banking centers and 3 trust office locations serving the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley area of California.

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. common stock are listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CVBF”. For investor information on CVBF, visit our Citizens Business Bank website at www.cbbank.com and click on the “Investors” tab.

Certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to the Company's current business plans and expectations, growth projections, and our future financial position and operating results. Words such as “will likely result, “aims”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “hopes”, “intends”, “may”, “plans”, “projects”, “seeks”, “should”, “will” and variations of these words and similar expressions help to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance and/or achievements to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, all the risk factors set forth in the Company's public reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and particularly the discussion of risk factors within that document. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

Contact: David A. Brager
Chief Executive Officer
(909) 980-4030




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CVB Financial Corp. Announces New Board Member ONTARIO, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CVB Financial Corp. (“CVBF”), the holding company for Citizens Business Bank (“CBB”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jane Olvera as a Board Member, effective today. She was also named a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
ScION Tech Growth II Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
Citizens Business Bank Ranked Best Bank in America by Forbes for Second Consecutive Year
27.01.21
CVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended 2020