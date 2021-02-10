AppTech Corp. Engages Chatsworth Securities LLC as the Company’s Strategic Advisor

Advising AppTech is Ralph DiFiore, a Co-Founder and Principal of Chatsworth and Marcus Magarian, Managing Director. Together they bring significant experience regarding the technology and payments space. Marcus Magarian, who worked for 3-years at a UX Analytics group, which tracks the customer journey of eCommerce and mobile commerce sites, brings operational knowledge from the day-to-day of a rapidly scaling tech company.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (“AppTech“)( OTC: APCX ), a fintech company, announced today that the company engaged Chatsworth Securities LLC as their strategic advisors to continue their growth in the fintech space. Chatsworth’s focus is to advise AppTech on its strategic trajectory and acquisitions as well as solidifying the Company’s leadership position in the market.

“We are very excited to be working with AppTech as the payment space is highly strategic and extremely dynamic at the moment. What I learned from my experience in the digital analytics space is that the desired customer journey for any merchant usually ends when the payment is made, and in 2021 the market wants contactless payments, various digital payment options and faster and more integrated checkout solutions. AppTech has these key elements in their product ecosystem,” said Marcus Magarian. Chatsworth also has experience executing M&A in the payment space.

In 2021, AppTech intends to launch its innovative and patented mobile text payment solution in addition to a suite of digital banking and payment acceptance products designed in the B2B and B2C payment and software space. “As the financial services industry goes a period of intensive change driven by the rapid advancement of technology, AppTech is positioned to be at the forefront by deploying inventive business and consumer digital financial services products,” stated Virgil Llapitan, AppTech President and COO.

About AppTech (OTC: APCX)

AppTech Corp. is a financial technology company utilizing innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing and lead generation are licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings. AppTech is developing an enterprise-grade text payment system using the simplicity and familiarity of text messaging with multi-factor authentication to ensure security. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH. For more information about our company, please visit: www.apptechcorp.com