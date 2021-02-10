 

AppTech Corp. Engages Chatsworth Securities LLC as the Company’s Strategic Advisor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
10.02.2021, 23:11  |  47   |   |   

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (“AppTech“)(OTC: APCX), a fintech company, announced today that the company engaged Chatsworth Securities LLC as their strategic advisors to continue their growth in the fintech space. Chatsworth’s focus is to advise AppTech on its strategic trajectory and acquisitions as well as solidifying the Company’s leadership position in the market.

Advising AppTech is Ralph DiFiore, a Co-Founder and Principal of Chatsworth and Marcus Magarian, Managing Director. Together they bring significant experience regarding the technology and payments space. Marcus Magarian, who worked for 3-years at a UX Analytics group, which tracks the customer journey of eCommerce and mobile commerce sites, brings operational knowledge from the day-to-day of a rapidly scaling tech company.

“We are very excited to be working with AppTech as the payment space is highly strategic and extremely dynamic at the moment. What I learned from my experience in the digital analytics space is that the desired customer journey for any merchant usually ends when the payment is made, and in 2021 the market wants contactless payments, various digital payment options and faster and more integrated checkout solutions. AppTech has these key elements in their product ecosystem,” said Marcus Magarian. Chatsworth also has experience executing M&A in the payment space.

In 2021, AppTech intends to launch its innovative and patented mobile text payment solution in addition to a suite of digital banking and payment acceptance products designed in the B2B and B2C payment and software space. “As the financial services industry goes a period of intensive change driven by the rapid advancement of technology, AppTech is positioned to be at the forefront by deploying inventive business and consumer digital financial services products,” stated Virgil Llapitan, AppTech President and COO.

About AppTech (OTC: APCX)
AppTech Corp. is a financial technology company utilizing innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing and lead generation are licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings. AppTech is developing an enterprise-grade text payment system using the simplicity and familiarity of text messaging with multi-factor authentication to ensure security. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH. For more information about our company, please visit: www.apptechcorp.com

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AppTech Corp. Engages Chatsworth Securities LLC as the Company’s Strategic Advisor CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AppTech Corp. (“AppTech“)(OTC: APCX), a fintech company, announced today that the company engaged Chatsworth Securities LLC as their strategic advisors to continue their growth in the fintech …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
ScION Tech Growth II Announces Pricing of $300 Million Initial Public Offering
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
AppTech Corp. Announces it is Seeking a Reverse Stock Split in Anticipation of its Application to Nasdaq
12.01.21
Emerging Markets Report: A Bright Future for Fintech and FinTEXT