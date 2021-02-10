 

ROHM’s New 5th Generation P-Channel MOSFETs Deliver Class-Leading Low ON Resistance

Broad 24-model lineup with withstand voltages of -40V / -60V

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROHM today announced a 24-model lineup of 24V input, -40V / -60V withstand voltage P-channel MOSFETs available in both single (RqxxxxxAT / RdxxxxxAT / RsxxxxxAT / RFxxxxxAT) and dual configurations (UTxxx5/QHxxx5/SHxxx5). These new devices are ideal for industrial and consumer applications, such as factory automation, robotics, and air conditioning systems.

In recent years, as demand for higher efficiency and power density drives adoption of higher input voltages in industrial and consumer applications, MOSFETs are expected to provide not only low ON resistance, but high withstand voltages as well. Two types of MOSFETs exist: N-channel and P-channel. Although N-channel types generally feature higher efficiency when used in the high side, a gate voltage higher than the input voltage is needed, complicating circuit configuration. On the other hand, P-channel MOSFETs can be driven with a gate voltage lower than the input voltage, simplifying circuit configuration considerably, while reducing design load.

Against this backdrop, ROHM developed low ON resistance -40V / -60V P-channel MOSFETs compatible with 24V input, utilizing an advanced 5th generation refined process. Based on ROHM’s market-proven P-channel MOSFET structure, these new products leverage refined process technology to achieve the lowest ON resistance per unit area in their class. For the new -40V products, this translates to 62% lower ON resistance than conventional products, and 52% lower ON resistance for the new -60V products.


At the same time, quality is improved by optimizing the device structure and adopting a new design that mitigates electric field concentration. As a result, both high reliability and low ON resistance (which are typically in a trade-off relationship) are achieved. These solutions contribute to stable long-term operation in industrial equipment demanding exceptional quality.

ROHM continues to develop a variety of packages for a wide range of applications, including products optimized for the automotive sector. In addition to these 5th generation P-channel MOSFETs, to strengthen ROHM’s lineup for 5G base stations and data center servers, where demand is growing, the company is developing higher efficiency N-channel MOSFETs. These products contribute to reducing application design load while increasing efficiency and reliability.

Availability: In mass production

Application Examples

  • Power management switches and fan motors for industrial equipment, such as factory automation, robotics, and air conditioning systems
  • Power management switches and fan motors for large-scale consumer equipment

