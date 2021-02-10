Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced the opening of a shareholder Q&A platform to be used in its upcoming earnings call. Palantir is scheduled to release Q4 2020 earnings at 6:00am MT / 8:00am ET on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Starting today, retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/pltr-theoldthatisstrongdoesnotwither. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call.