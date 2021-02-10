 

Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) today announced the opening of a shareholder Q&A platform to be used in its upcoming earnings call. Palantir is scheduled to release Q4 2020 earnings at 6:00am MT / 8:00am ET on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

Starting today, retail and institutional shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of earnings, please visit https://app.saytechnologies.com/pltr-theoldthatisstrongdoesnotwither. The Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings call.

A live webcast of Palantir’s Q4 2020 earnings call will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2947836/5C123DA27C8C4F9CBFBC27AC3FEABE81. A replay will be available at (888) 869-1189 or (706) 643-5902 until midnight (ET) on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys operating systems for the modern enterprise. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.



