 

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. to add NCCN Management Recommendations to its Proprietary Aspira GenetiX Clinical Report

Aspira will incorporate Management Recommendations from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) in the Aspira GenetiX report

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: AWH), a bioanalytical-based women’s health company, today announced they will incorporate management recommendations from NCCN Guidelines into our Aspira GenetiX Clinical reports. Aspira GenetiX is our personalized hereditary cancer genetic risk testing service that offers panels specifically curated to detect pathogenic variants in genes known to confer a significant increase in the risk for gynecologic cancer including endometrial, ovarian, and cervical cancers.

“The addition of these guideline-based recommendations directly to our clinical report is an invaluable tool for our providers and a key differentiator vs other genetic testing offerings,” said Jessica Greenwood, MS, CGC, Senior Director of Clinical Implementation and Innovation. “The approved use of these guidelines elevates our product in the field and demonstrates our deep commitment to transform women’s health by supporting providers in identifying, managing, and treating ALL women who have the highest risk of developing a gynecologic cancer.”

In addition, referencing NCCN Guidelines content into our clinical report represents the quality of our offerings as NCCN is considered to be the preeminent voice in the field of oncology and has significant influence over clinical decision-making as well as payer coverage decisions.

About NCCN
The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) is a not-for-profit alliance of leading cancer centers devoted to patient care, research, and education. NCCN is dedicated to improving and facilitating quality, effective, efficient, and accessible cancer care so patients can live better lives. Visit NCCN.org for more information on the NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology (NCCN Guidelines) and other initiatives. Follow NCCN on Facebook @NCCNorg, Instagram @NCCNorg and Twitter @NCCN.

About Aspira Women’s Health, Inc.
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. (formerly known as Vermillion Inc., Nasdaq: VRML) is transforming women’s health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians assess risk, optimize patient management and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. ASPIRA is particularly focused on closing the ethnic disparity gap in ovarian cancer risk assessment and developing solutions for pelvic diseases such as pelvic mass risk assessment and endometriosis. OVA1 plus includes our FDA-cleared products, OVA1 and OVERA to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. ASPIRA GenetiX﻿ testing offers both targeted and comprehensive genetic testing options with a gynecologic focus. With over 10 years of expertise in ovarian cancer risk assessment, ASPIRA is delivering a portfolio of pelvic mass products over a patient’s lifetime with our cutting-edge research. The next generation of products in development are OVANEX and EndoCheck. Visit our website for more information at www.aspirawh.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel 617-430-7577
Arr@lifesciadvisors.com




