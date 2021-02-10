 

Teranga Gold Completes Combination with Endeavour Mining to Create Best-in-Class Top 10 Senior Gold Producer

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranga Gold Corporation ("Teranga" or the "Company") (TSX:TGZ; OTCQX:TGCDF) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced arrangement agreement (the “Agreement”) involving Teranga and Endeavour Mining Corporation effective February 10, 2021. Teranga shares will be delisted from the TSX and the OTCQX. Further details regarding the Agreement can be found in the joint management information circular dated December 17, 2020 available under Teranga’s profile at www.sedar.com.

About Teranga

Since its initial public offering in 2010, Teranga has grown to become a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer operating two mines – Sabodala-Massawa and Wahgnion – and advancing prospective exploration properties across West Africa, one of the world’s fastest growing gold jurisdictions. Through its continued success and commitment to responsible mining, Teranga has created sustainable value for all stakeholders and acted as a catalyst for social, economic, and environmental development. In November 2020, Teranga and Endeavour Mining announced plans to combine to create a best-in-class senior gold producer.

