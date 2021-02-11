 

Newell Brands Declares Dividend on Common Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 00:00  |  27   |   |   

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, EXPO, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Marmot, Oster, Sunbeam, FoodSaver, Mr. Coffee, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Graco, Baby Jogger, NUK, Calphalon, Contigo, First Alert, Mapa, Spontex and Yankee Candle. Newell Brands is committed to enhancing the lives of consumers around the world with planet friendly, innovative and attractive products that create moments of joy and provide peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company’s website, www.newellbrands.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Newell Brands Declares Dividend on Common Stock Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The dividend is payable March 15, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on February 26, 2021. About Newell …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Moderna Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Agreements with the Government of Taiwan for 5 Million ...
AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bamlanivimab, Administered with Etesevimab Receives FDA Emergency ...
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
MSCI Equity Indexes February 2021 Index Review
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Antientzündliche Ernährung bei Autoimmunerkrankungen - Gesundheitscoach Marcel Sarnow gilt als Koryphäe auf diesem Gebiet
01.02.21
Strongest Growth To-Date: Virgin Hotels Plans For Three Coast-To-Coast Openings In 2021
29.01.21
Amerant Bancorp Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results
27.01.21
(Italy) IEG, Ready to Start Again With Expos and Conferences to Relaunch Companies' Business in Italy and Worldwide
25.01.21
Newell Brands to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Results
21.01.21
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Luckin Coffee Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – LKNCY
16.01.21
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia ernennt Charles Lasvigne zum Hotel Manager
13.01.21
Anti-Aging Products Market Size To Advance At 5.2% CAGR By 2025, Based On Rising Awareness Regarding Adverse Effect Of Aging & Increasing Focus on Personal Hygiene | Million Insights

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.01.21
1.389
Meinungen zu Kaffee