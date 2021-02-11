 

Terreno Realty Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend and Files Annual 2020 Financial Statements

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO), an acquirer, owner and operator of industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets, declared a regular cash dividend for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 of $0.29 per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 9, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2021.

Terreno Realty Corporation filed its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial statements and supplemental financial information are available in the Investors & Media section of Terreno Realty Corporation’s website, www.terreno.com.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company’s web site at www.terreno.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. We caution investors that forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and on assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “project,” “result,” “should,” “will,” “seek,” “target,” “see,” “likely,” “position,” “opportunity,” “outlook,” and similar expressions which do not relate solely to historical matters are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance, which may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond our control, including risks related to our ability to meet our estimated forecasts related to stabilized cap rates, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our tenants and the national and local economies, and those risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our other public filings. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated, or projected. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Accordingly, investors should use caution in relying on past forward-looking statements, which are based on results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends.



29.01.21
Terreno Realty Corporation Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
20.01.21
Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Property in Carlstadt, NJ for $10.6 Million