Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 50,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of
$43.00 per share. Bumble has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the
Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 11, 2021 under the symbol “BMBL”.
Bumble intends to use the proceeds (net of underwriting discounts) from the issuance of 9 million shares to repay a portion of its senior secured term loan facilities and for general corporate purposes, and to bear the expenses of the offering. Bumble intends to use the proceeds (net of underwriting discounts) from the issuance of 41 million shares (or 48.5 million shares if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock) to purchase or redeem an equivalent aggregate number of outstanding equity interests from certain entities affiliated with Blackstone. The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as joint lead book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-runners for the offering. Blackstone Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets, Cowen, Raymond James, Stifel, BTIG, Nomura, SMBC Nikko, AmeriVet Securities, C.L. King & Associates, Drexel Hamilton, Loop Capital Markets, R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc., Siebert Williams Shank and Telsey Advisory Group are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to the initial public offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: (866)-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316, email: prospectus-ny@ny-email.gs.com; or Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146.
0 Kommentare