Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bumble Inc. announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 50,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $43.00 per share. Bumble has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7,500,000 shares of Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on February 11, 2021 under the symbol “BMBL”.



Bumble intends to use the proceeds (net of underwriting discounts) from the issuance of 9 million shares to repay a portion of its senior secured term loan facilities and for general corporate purposes, and to bear the expenses of the offering. Bumble intends to use the proceeds (net of underwriting discounts) from the issuance of 41 million shares (or 48.5 million shares if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock) to purchase or redeem an equivalent aggregate number of outstanding equity interests from certain entities affiliated with Blackstone. The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.