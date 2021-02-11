The ODP Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Through an Enhanced Earnings Event to be Held on Wednesday, February 24, 2021

The ODP Corporation will webcast the enhanced earnings event on February 24 th at 9:00 am Eastern Time which will be accessible to the media and the general public.

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions through an integrated B2B distribution platform, will host an enhanced earnings event on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. This event will include prepared remarks from senior management covering the Company’s performance in 2020, outlook for 2021, capital deployment plans, and an update on its digital transformation efforts. Due to recent events, the Company has decided to host its investor day event at a later date and will provide further information at the appropriate time.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, please visit The ODP Corporation’s Investor Relations website at investor.theodpcorp.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the event. A copy of the earnings press release, supplemental financial disclosures and presentation will also be available on the website.

About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and digital workplace technology solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses, through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals and technicians, online presence, and approximately 1,200 stores. Through its banner brands Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom and Grand&Toy, as well as others, the company offers its customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business. For more information, visit news.theodpcorp.com and investor.theodpcorp.com.

The ODP Corporation and Office Depot are trademarks of The Office Club, Inc. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. CompuCom is a trademark of CompuCom Systems, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. 2021 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210210005978/en/