Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces Exercise of Underwriter’s Option to Purchase Additional Ordinary Shares

DUBLIN, Ireland and CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM) (the Company), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that the underwriter of its previously announced underwritten public offering of ordinary shares, which closed on February 8, 2021, has exercised in full its option to purchase additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. After giving effect to the sale of 5,217,391 additional ordinary shares in the option closing, the total number of ordinary shares sold by the Company in the offering increased to 40,000,000 shares, which resulted in aggregate net proceeds of approximately $42.1 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Based on the Company’s current operating plan, the Company estimates that its existing cash and cash equivalents, together with the aggregate net proceeds from the previously announced underwritten public offering, including from this option closing, and the anticipated net proceeds from its registered direct offering that is expected to close on or about February 12, 2021, should be sufficient to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the first half of 2023, including through the PDUFA goal date of July 25, 2021 for completion of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s review of the New Drug Application for oral sulopenem and the potential commercial launch of oral sulopenem. However, this estimate is based on assumptions that may prove to be wrong, and the Company’s operating plans may change as a result of many factors and various risks and uncertainties.

The securities described above were offered and sold in this offering pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-232569) that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective on July 16, 2019. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering was filed with the SEC on February 5, 2021 and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may also be obtained by contacting: H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (646) 975-6996, or email at placements@hcwco.com .