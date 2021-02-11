That's 60's showing Valentine's Day some love with ad-free music channel on Freeview

The '60s Love' rebrand will see some of the hippest music from the swinging sixties broadcast non-stop for 48hrs to over 5 million homes on Freeview channels 7 / 8 as well as across the UK on internet-connected TVs on Freeview channel 264.

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Do not disturb! The UK's number 1 music-based TV channel, That's TV, will rebrand to That's 60s on Freeview this weekend, and for the first time ever, will go completely ad-free so millions of lockdown lovers across the UK can truly get into the spirt of Valentine's Day.

That's TV has grown to be one of the most popular nostalgic entertainment channels in the UK, regularly watched by 4 million viewers per month. The channel, which traditionally broadcasts hits from the 70s and 80s, is rolling back the years and introducing music from the 40s, 50s and 60s for the very first time following the Valentines Weekend.

That's TV's Chief Executive, Dan Cass, commented:

"This Valentines Weekend will be like no other and we wanted to do something special for lovers partying at home. People of all ages view the 60s as the era when there was renewed sense of hope and idealism. This special love weekend is intended to allow lovers to reminisce about their favourite music and relive the era when love was in the air and flowers were in the hair.

"When there is so much to worry about in the world today, we want to help people enjoy what matters most in the world – love and peace. And to allow lovers to really enjoy the weekend, it will be a 48 hour free love marathon that allows the music to do the talking and is completely free of all commercials or other interruptions.

"We are excited to be bringing free love to Freeview across the UK. This will be a tribute to the music that millions of us fell in love listening to and, by dropping commercials, brings real meaning to the phrase All You Need Is Love. It will be an entire weekend of the hottest hits from the 60s to warm the hearts of all music fans.

"That's TV has traditionally played much-loved music from the past five decades and we are excited to be extending that to the 40s, 50s and 60s with our new show That's Golden Oldies which will broadcast twice a day every day from Monday 15 February."

The 60s Love Weekend will broadcast love music and the biggest sounds of the 60s for 48 hours from the stroke of midnight on Saturday 13 February on That's TV on internet-connected TVs on Freeview channel 264 (UK-wide). That's TV also broadcasts in 20 metro regions of the UK on Freeview channel number 7 or 8 (channel 7 where available in England, channel 8 in Scotland, South Wales, Cumbria and York).