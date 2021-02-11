 

Havertys Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 01:11  |  18   |   |   

ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after the market closes. The company will host a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results of its operations.

Havertys invites interested parties to listen to the live audiocast of the conference call at its website, havertys.com. A replay will be available at the website or via telephone at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) through Thursday, February 25, 2021. The number to access the telephone playback is 1-888-203-1112 (access code: 4378900).

About Havertys
Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 120 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website havertys.com. 

Safe Harbor  

The aforementioned earnings release and conference call will contain forward-looking statements subject to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and change based on various important factors, many of which are beyond our control.

All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as “expect,” “likely,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “preliminary,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “position,” “will,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “on track,” “anticipate,” “to come,” “may,” “possible,” “assume,” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to, among other things, the impact on our business, operations and financial results of the COVID-19 pandemic (which, among other things, may affect many of the items listed below); the demand for our products; net sales growth; comparable sales; effects of competition; implementation of store, internet, supply chain and technology initiatives; inventory and in-stock positions; state of the economy; state of the housing markets; state of the credit markets, including mortgages, home equity loans and consumer credit; impact of tariffs; issues related to the payment methods we accept; demand for credit offerings; management of relationships with our associates, suppliers and vendors; international trade disputes, natural disasters, public health issues (including pandemics and related quarantines, shelter-in-place and other governmental orders, and similar restrictions), and other business interruptions that could disrupt supply or delivery of, or demand for, our products; continuation of share repurchase programs; net earnings performance; earnings per share; dividend targets; capital allocation and expenditures; liquidity; return on invested capital; expense leverage; stock-based compensation expense; commodity price inflation and deflation; the impact of regulatory changes; store openings and closures; and guidance for 2021. 

Forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties – many of which are beyond our control, dependent on the actions of third parties, or are currently unknown to us – as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations and projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, and from time to time in our subsequent filings with the SEC. 

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update these statements other than as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:
Havertys 404-443-2900
Jenny Hill Parker
SVP, Finance, and Corporate Secretary

SOURCE: Havertys




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Havertys Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call ATLANTA, Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) will release fourth quarter and full-year 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, after the market closes. The company will host a conference call with …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Common Stock and ...
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Equinor ASA: Information relating to proposed dividend for fourth quarter 2020
Iterum Therapeutics plc Announces $35.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2020
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units