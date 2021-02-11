The Spring Festival Gala, or "Chunwan" in Chinese, airs on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year when millions of Chinese families get together. This year's gala will fall on February 11 and will go ahead despite the ongoing pandemic.

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The year of 2021 is the Year of the Ox per the Chinese zodiac. In Chinese culture, the ox represents hard workers in the background, intelligent and reliable. CGTN Digital will broadcast the full Spring Festival Gala this year for the first time. Join us and learn about new year resolutions and aspirations the Chinese people have for the new year.

First held in 1983 by China Central Television (CCTV), the annual show is the most-watched television show in the world. As an integral part of the Chinese New Year celebrations, the hours-long extravaganza often features songs, performances and comedy sketches.

CGTN Digital has made a round-up to present all you need to know about this grandiose show.

Backstage exploration: Meet director and performers

On Wednesday, just one day before the show, CGTN Digital went backstage to uncover the secrets of 2021 gala.

Chen Linchun, general director of the 2021 Spring Festival Gala, talked about this year's highlights and features of the visual feast. He said the gala has adapted to COVID-19 pandemic and will use the latest technology in many ways.

One of the gala performers this year is singer Roy Wang, or Wang Yuan, who is a member of popular group TFBoys. He said he will sing a song for children with a fusion of electronic and dance music, adding that the music promotes traditional Chinese culture in some new forms.

Chinese actress Yang Mi is a first-time gala performer. She said the stage is a very special occasion to express gratitude to the frontline workers amid the pandemic and she wished everyone good luck in the coming year.

Review the past galas

The gala has not only been an entertainment trendsetter, but also a witness to China's economic growth over the past few decades. Here are the highlights of the Spring Festival Gala during the past 38 years.

Spring Festival Gala A to Z: Unforgettable moments during the '80s

Spring Festival Gala A to Z: Unforgettable moments during the '90s

Spring Festival Gala A to Z: Unforgettable moments during the '00s

Spring Festival Gala A to Z: Unforgettable moments during the '10s