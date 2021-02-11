 

DGAP-Adhoc voxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.02.2021, 02:00  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: voxeljet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
voxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering

11-Feb-2021 / 02:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

voxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering

Friedberg, February 10, 2021

voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 443,414 Ordinary Shares at a purchase price of EUR 22.27 per share (this equals $26.95 per Ordinary Share based on the exchange rate as of the close of business in New York yesterday) in the form of American Depository Receipts in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.
This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333- 251002) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement related to the capital increase and the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from the Company or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Voxeljet - ein interessantes Investment ?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc voxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering DGAP-Ad-hoc: voxeljet AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous voxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering 11-Feb-2021 / 02:00 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
EQS-News: Relief bestätigt die Veröffentlichung vorläufiger Ergebnisse aus der Pha-se-2b/3-Studie mit ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Adds Mescaline Production to Psychedelic Medicine Programs
DGAP-News: KEY MILESTONE REACHED AS NOUVEAU MONDE RECEIVES QUEBEC GOVERNMENT AUTHORISATION TO BUILD WHAT IS ...
EQS-Adhoc: Information zur geplanten Kapitalerhöhung
Große Fortschritte bei Eat Beyond Global Holding Portfoliounternehmen Nabati Foods Inc.
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG: outstanding performance in 2020 despite COVID-19
EQS-Adhoc: Leclanché wurde vom slowakischen Unternehmen ENERGODATA ausgewählt, um ein Batteriespeichersystem ...
EQS-News: Relief Confirms Release of Preliminary Findings from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Intravenous RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets voraussichtlich im März
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG gibt den Preis für ein registriertes Direktangebot in Höhe von ca. 12 Millionen US-Dollar bekannt (deutsch)
02:00 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG gibt den Preis für ein registriertes Direktangebot in Höhe von ca. 12 Millionen US-Dollar bekannt
02:00 Uhr
voxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering
10.02.21
voxeljet kündigt Kapitalerhöhung an
10.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an (deutsch)
10.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares
10.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
10.02.21
voxeljet AG Announces Proposed Offering of Ordinary Shares
26.01.21
voxeljet holt sich 10 Millionen Dollar: Aktien-Platzierung abgeschlossen
25.01.21
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG: voxeljet AG schließt registrierte Direktplatzierung in Höhe von $ 10 Millionen ab (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
347
Voxeljet - ein interessantes Investment ?