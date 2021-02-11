Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc.
Dallas, Texas , Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) (“Switchback”), reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of Switchback’s proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with ChargePoint, Inc. (“ChargePoint”) and the related proposals to be voted upon at Switchback’s special meeting (the “Special Meeting”). The Special Meeting will be held virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/switchbackenergy/sm2021, on February 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, as described in Switchback’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement, dated January 8, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).
|If you owned Switchback (NYSE: SBE) stock on December 16, 2020, you are urged to vote before tonight’s deadline at 11:59 pm ET
|Currently 99.86% of proxies received have been in favor of the transaction.
|Quorum currently stands at approximately 45%.
|Switchback needs additional votes by stockholders of record to reach a quorum for the Special Meeting and to approve other required proposals.
|If you were a Switchback stockholder as of December 16, 2020 you can vote or receive assistance in voting by calling Morrow Sodali LLC, SBE’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (877) 787-9239.
|Electronic voting platforms are open until 11:59 p.m., Eastern time tonight. You may vote electronically by following the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee.
|ChargePoint, Inc. is one of the largest EV charging networks and most complete portfolios of charging solutions available today. Following the closing of the Business Combination, it is expected that the combined company will be renamed ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. and will have more than $600 million of cash on its balance sheet to fund operations, support growth, repay debt and for general corporate purposes.
Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. Switchback requests that each stockholder that holds its shares in “street name,” meaning that their shares are held by a broker, bank or other nominee, should, if it has not already done so, contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted. Switchback encourages stockholders to vote in advance of the Special Meeting.
