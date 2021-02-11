Every stockholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares the stockholder holds. Switchback requests that each stockholder that holds its shares in “street name,” meaning that their shares are held by a broker, bank or other nominee, should, if it has not already done so, contact their broker, bank or nominee to ensure that their shares are voted. Switchback encourages stockholders to vote in advance of the Special Meeting.

Dallas, Texas , Feb. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) (“Switchback”), reminds its stockholders to vote in favor of the approval of Switchback’s proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with ChargePoint, Inc. (“ChargePoint”) and the related proposals to be voted upon at Switchback’s special meeting (the “Special Meeting”). The Special Meeting will be held virtually at https://www.cstproxy.com/switchbackenergy/sm2021, on February 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time, as described in Switchback’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement, dated January 8, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”).

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc.

