IIT Madras, India's Premier Educational Institution, Invites Applications from ASEAN Countries for a fully-funded PhD

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IIT Madras invites applications to its PhD program through the DIA, an exclusive program launched by the Government of India in recognition of India's historic ties with ASEAN countries. A 1000 PhD fellowships are on offer and selected candidates receive funding covering the entire cost of their study and living expenses for up to five years of the program.

- The Doctoral fellowship in India for ASEAN (DIA) provides aspiring scholars with an exciting opportunity to pursue a PhD at India's finest technical institutions – the IITs

IIT Madras is internationally renowned for the quality and diversity of its research which is nurtured through various academic programs run by its 16 departments and through sponsored programs. It hosts around 100 excellent laboratories, 37 'Centres of excellence' and India's first university-based research park - IITM Research park - to provide state-of-the-art research facilities to students. The QS World University Rankings 2020 has placed IIT Madras among the top 50 institutions in Asia and among the top 100 institutes globally in Engineering & Technology,

With a faculty of international repute, a brilliant student community and a global alumni network, IIT Madras seeks to attract the best students from diverse backgrounds and offer them an excellent educational experience. The institute has collaborations with 250 foreign universities and also offers 18 Joint Doctoral Degree Programs with internationally renowned partner universities which has lent the campus a distinct multi-cultural flavour.

The institute is residential and has nearly 10,000 students, of whom nearly 3,000 are research scholars. The self-contained, pollution-free campus is located right in the heart of bustling Chennai. Carved out of 632 acres of forested area, it is a verdant retreat which is home to many endangered flora and fauna and a beautiful lake. Campus life for students is never dull with different student clubs and activities, and access to the best sporting facilities.

Highlighting the unique opportunities available for research scholars at IIT Madras, Prof. Preeti Aghalayam, Advisor, DIA, IITM, said, "IIT Madras, with its world-class research infrastructure, strong focus on interdisciplinary work, and inspirational faculty, is an ideal destination for PhD aspirants from ASEAN countries. We are delighted with the opportunity to welcome you to our beautiful campus!"

Applications to the DIA are ongoing and close on 31 March 2021.

For more information visit: https://asean.iitm.ac.in/

Contact:

Ms. Deepa Maria Alexander

Lead - International Academic Programs

Office of Global Engagement

Indian Institute of Technology Madras

global.programs@ge.iitm.ac.in

Phone: +91-44- 22574928

