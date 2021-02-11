 

IIT Madras, India's Premier Educational Institution, Invites Applications from ASEAN Countries for a fully-funded PhD

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 03:00  |  63   |   |   

- The Doctoral fellowship in India for ASEAN (DIA) provides aspiring scholars with an exciting opportunity to pursue a PhD at India's finest technical institutions – the IITs

CHENNAI, India, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IIT Madras invites applications to its PhD program through the DIA, an exclusive program launched by the Government of India in recognition of India's historic ties with ASEAN countries. A 1000 PhD fellowships are on offer and selected candidates receive funding covering the entire cost of their study and living expenses for up to five years of the program.

International students of IIT Madras on the campus

IIT Madras is internationally renowned for the quality and diversity of its research which is nurtured through various academic programs run by its 16 departments and through sponsored programs. It hosts around 100 excellent laboratories, 37 'Centres of excellence' and India's first university-based research park - IITM Research park - to provide state-of-the-art research facilities to students. The QS World University Rankings 2020 has placed IIT Madras among the top 50 institutions in Asia and among the top 100 institutes globally in Engineering & Technology,

With a faculty of international repute, a brilliant student community and a global alumni network, IIT Madras seeks to attract the best students from diverse backgrounds and offer them an excellent educational experience. The institute has collaborations with 250 foreign universities and also offers 18 Joint Doctoral Degree Programs with internationally renowned partner universities which has lent the campus a distinct multi-cultural flavour.

The institute is residential and has nearly 10,000 students, of whom nearly 3,000 are research scholars. The self-contained, pollution-free campus is located right in the heart of bustling Chennai. Carved out of 632 acres of forested area, it is a verdant retreat which is home to many endangered flora and fauna and a beautiful lake. Campus life for students is never dull with different student clubs and activities, and access to the best sporting facilities.

Highlighting the unique opportunities available for research scholars at IIT Madras, Prof. Preeti Aghalayam, Advisor, DIA, IITM, said, "IIT Madras, with its world-class research infrastructure, strong focus on interdisciplinary work, and inspirational faculty, is an ideal destination for PhD aspirants from ASEAN countries. We are delighted with the opportunity to welcome you to our beautiful campus!"

Applications to the DIA are ongoing and close on 31 March 2021. 

For more information visit: https://asean.iitm.ac.in/

Contact:
Ms. Deepa Maria Alexander
Lead - International Academic Programs
Office of Global Engagement
Indian Institute of Technology Madras
global.programs@ge.iitm.ac.in
Phone: +91-44- 22574928

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436503/IIT_Madras_Logo.jpg  
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1436502/IITM_International_Students.jpg


 

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

IIT Madras, India's Premier Educational Institution, Invites Applications from ASEAN Countries for a fully-funded PhD - The Doctoral fellowship in India for ASEAN (DIA) provides aspiring scholars with an exciting opportunity to pursue a PhD at India's finest technical institutions – the IITs CHENNAI, India, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - IIT Madras invites …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Could Exceed $12 Billion By 2027
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
Robo Advisory Market to Reach $41.07 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 31.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Hunan TV Chinese Spring Festival Gala: Telling the China Story and Fulfilling the Chinese Dream
CVD Graphene for Electronic Applications: 2021 Status and Outlook from IDTechEx
BioVaxys and Procare Health Announce Broad Co-Development, Joint Commercialization and Marketing ...
Grünenthal closes deal with AstraZeneca for European rights to CRESTOR (rosuvastatin)
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
IBM Unveils Elite Hybrid Cloud Build Team Dedicated to Accelerating Modernization Across Partner ...
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods