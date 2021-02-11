KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: KALV) today announced the pricing of its upsized underwritten public offering of 5,375,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $36.00 per share. The gross proceeds to KalVista from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by KalVista, are expected to be $193.5 million. In addition, KalVista has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 806,250 shares of common stock in connection with the public offering. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by KalVista. The offering is expected to close on or about February 16, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

KalVista intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund the planned Phase 3 trial of KVD900, the planned Phase 2 trial of KVD824 and continued development of KalVista’s oral Factor XIIa programs. The remainder of the net proceeds, if any, will be used for general corporate purposes.

The public offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-228831) on Form S-3 that was filed by KalVista with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 14, 2018 and declared effective by the SEC on December 21, 2018. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering was filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. A copy of the final prospectus supplement relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting Jefferies, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at 877-821-7388 or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Syndicate, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, California 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus will also be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.