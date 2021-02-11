 

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. Announces Pricing of $220 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 04:44  |  59   |   |   

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker symbol “IACB.U” beginning on February 11, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-eighth of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. After the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “IACB” and “IACB WS,” respectively. The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2021.

The Company is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, the Company intends to focus on the rapidly growing universe of Israeli companies and entrepreneurs that apply technology and innovation to our everyday lives. The Company is sponsored by ION Holdings 2, LP, an affiliate of ION Asset Management Ltd.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley are serving as joint book-running managers for the offering. AmeriVet Securities is acting as co-manager for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. When available, copies of the prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by telephone: 866-471-2526 or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statements relating to these securities became effective on February 10, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). Copies are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. Announces Pricing of $220 Million Initial Public Offering ION Acquisition Corp 2 Ltd. (the “Company”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on The New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) and trade under the ticker …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
ExOne Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Scheduling of the Historical Confirmation Drilling Campaign ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Amazon and Dutch Blitz File Joint Lawsuit against Counterfeiters
Air Liquide: Outstanding Performance From the Group in 2020 That Demonstrates the Strength of Its Business ...
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Closes Over $200M Initial Public Offering
Coca-Cola Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
BET and HealthiNation Partner on New Digital Content Initiative to Help Achieve African American ...
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
MassRoots Releases February 2021 Shareholder Update
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update