 

Positivity Around Vaccine Roll-Out and Future Availability Leads to Improved Perceptions on Whole Health

Cigna's COVID-19 Global Impact Study shows early access to vaccine may create a brighter outlook

HONG KONG, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna's (NYSE:CI) International Markets business today published the fifth edition of its COVID-19 Global Impact Study, which highlights the contrast in well-being around the world as vaccine roll-out commenced for some, while other markets anticipated vaccine approvals to come. With the COVID-19 pandemic continually evolving and new waves and variants emerging in different geographies, these latest results show the initial impact of vaccine availability, and highlight a growing nostalgia for the normalcies of pre-pandemic way of life.  

Building on the previous wave of results from October, which saw many markets reach record lows, this latest study was conducted in late November and early December 2020, and gauged global attitudes to five health indices - family, financial, physical, social and work. The study's timing coincided with one vaccine already being administered in UAE, following emergency approval in September and at a time when the first, highly anticipated approval for a vaccine was imminent in the U.K.

Thailand fell by 1.4 points, amid its largest single outbreak, as well as Spain and Hong Kong, which saw continued record lows as pandemic-associated stay-at-home orders continued. However, a different picture emerged in markets where the vaccine deployment had commenced, or approval was imminent. The UAE and U.K. saw increases of 1.8 and 1.6 points, respectively. These increases were only surpassed in New Zealand and Taiwan, where COVID-19 restrictions were considered successful and had been almost entirely lifted, with overall scores improving by 2.7 and 2.5 points, respectively. 

Jason Sadler, President, Cigna International Markets said: "We predicted that vaccine availability would have a direct impact on people's physical well-being as they received the immunization, but we are also seeing a broader positive impact for whole health. As global vaccine distribution moves forward and the rollout continues, it will be increasingly critical that all parties involved help to manage the expectations of their citizens, especially those not in priority groups, to help ensure a continued focus on our populations' well-being."

