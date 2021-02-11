 

Oak Street Health Announces the Upsize and Pricing of Secondary Offering

Oak Street Health, Inc. (“Oak Street”) (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 10,723,821 shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at a public offering price of $56.00 per share. The offering was upsized from a previously announced offering size of 9,000,000 shares. Such selling stockholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,608,573 shares of Oak Street’s common stock. Oak Street will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares of its common stock being offered by the selling stockholders, and the selling stockholders will bear the costs associated with the sale of such shares, including underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on February 16, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley, William Blair and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book running managers for the offering. Truist Securities is acting as a co-manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering of common stock has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866- 803-9204 or email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or via email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014; or William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606; via telephone at (800) 621-0687 or via email: prospectus@williamblair.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, via telephone at (800) 747-3924 or via email at prospectus@psc.com.

