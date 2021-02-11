EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Sensirion Holding AG / Key word(s): Takeover Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion strengthens its portfolio by acquiring micro gas-analyzer specialist Qmicro 11-Feb-2021 / 06:35 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sensirion strengthens its portfolio by acquiring micro gas-analyzer specialist Qmicro

Sensirion Holding AG, a leading supplier of environmental and flow sensor solutions, completes the acquisition of Qmicro B.V., an innovative OEM supplier of miniaturized gas-analysis technologies. Qmicro, based in Enschede, The Netherlands, develops, manufactures, and supplies micro gas analyzers based on microelectromechanical (MEMS) gas chromatography (GC) technology. Qmicro's most important application areas include industrial process control as well as natural and biogas characterization.



With this acquisition, Sensirion expands its gas sensing portfolio from components and modules to stand-alone micro gas analyzers for industrial applications. Many industrial applications require high selectivity and accuracy of gas composition measurements. Micro gas-chromatography technology allows to very selectively and accurately determine the constituents of gas mixtures, enabling Sensirion to expand its gas-sensing offering for its customers from components and modules aimed at high-volume applications to micro gas analyzers addressing high-end applications.

Qmicro was founded in 2013, has sixteen employees, and offers very compact, easy-to-use micro gas analyzers based on its MEMS-GC technology. Combined with Sensirion's expertise in MEMS, industrialization, and the development of highly cost-effective sensor solutions even further miniaturization and integration becomes possible, benefiting both Qmicro's and Sensirion's customers.

Core applications of Qmicro's analyzers include the determination of the calorific value of natural gas in distribution networks, monitoring the composition of gas mixtures used in industrial processes, and in the future environmental monitoring. Qmicro's and Sensirion's end markets partially overlap and partially complement each other. The acquisition allows Sensirion to leverage its global marketing and sales network.