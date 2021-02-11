 

DGAP-News Corestate sets up open-end special AIF 'Stadtquartiere I', the first of its kind in Germany for institutional investors

Corestate sets up open-end special AIF 'Stadtquartiere I', the first of its kind in Germany for institutional investors

Corestate sets up open-end special AIF 'Stadtquartiere I', the first of its kind in Germany for institutional investors

  • City quarter investment initiative continues to gather momentum
  • € 120 million in capital commitments from institutional investors, € 500 million target volume
  • Efforts to break new ground with new asset class - € 200 billion market
  • Advantage through established expertise in residential, office, retail and mixed-used real estate
  • Hannover Leasing acting as in-house investment management company

Frankfurt, 11 February 2021, CORESTATE Capital Holding S.A. (Corestate), a leading independent real estate investment manager in Europe, has set up 'Stadtquartiere I', a new open-end special AIF. This fund is the first of its kind in Germany for institutional investors and thus a pioneer in the promising city quarter asset class. Investments are focused on relevant urban developments in the centre of medium-sized and large cities in Germany, which enhance and determine the quality of the respective location. Corestate is aiming to achieve a target volume of around € 500 million. Hannover Leasing, an in-house investment management company, is responsible for managing the fund.

Nils Hübener, CIO of Corestate: "Ten years ago, Corestate was a trailblazer in a new asset class, micro living, which laid the foundations for a success story for institutional investors throughout Europe that continues to this day. Now we see similar potential with city quarters here in Germany, which is why we want to take a leading role in developing this market at this early stage. With our wealth of expertise in the residential, office and retail asset classes, as well as with mixed-used real estate, we have the tools to successfully open up this growth market."

