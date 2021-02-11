Arcadis completes and reports transactions under its current share buyback program

11 February 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announced its share buyback program to be completed on 10 February 2021. Since the start of the share buyback program on 30 December 2020, a total of 500,000 ordinary shares have been repurchased to cover obligations from employee incentive plans. The shares have been repurchased at a volume-weighted average share price of €29.44, for a total consideration of €14.7 million. The repurchased shares will be kept as treasury shares.



Final transaction update

On February 10 February 2021, Arcadis has repurchased 4,031 of its own shares at an average price of €30.03. The consideration for the shares repurchased was €0.1 million.