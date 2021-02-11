 

Arcadis completes and reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 07:00  |  16   |   |   

11 February 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announced its share buyback program to be completed on 10 February 2021. Since the start of the share buyback program on 30 December 2020, a total of 500,000 ordinary shares have been repurchased to cover obligations from employee incentive plans. The shares have been repurchased at a volume-weighted average share price of €29.44, for a total consideration of €14.7 million. The repurchased shares will be kept as treasury shares.
  

Final transaction update
On February 10 February 2021, Arcadis has repurchased 4,031 of its own shares at an average price of €30.03. The consideration for the shares repurchased was €0.1 million.

For more detailed information see: https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/investors/share-information/share-bu ...

-End -

For further information please contact:
Arcadis Investor Relations
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

About Arcadis
Arcadis is a leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 28,000 people, active in over 70 countries that generate €3.5 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com.

REGULATED INFORMATION
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.


Attachments




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arcadis completes and reports transactions under its current share buyback program 11 February 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, announced its share buyback program to be completed on 10 February 2021. Since the start of the share buyback program on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program  
03.02.21
Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program  
27.01.21
Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program    
20.01.21
Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program
18.01.21
Arcadis announces global partnership with Techstars start-up, Irys, to raise the voice of citizens in project design and delivery
13.01.21
Arcadis reports transactions under its current share buyback program