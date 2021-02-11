all the shares of NN Pension Insurance Company EAD (Bulgaria)

all the assets and liabilities of NN Insurance Co. Ltd. – Sofia Branch (Bulgaria)



The deal has a total consideration of 77.7 million euros and will only have an immaterial impact on KBC’s solid capital position. Upon closure, KBC Insurance’s Solvency II ratio – which stood at an excellent 222% at the end of 2020 - will be reduced by approximately 6 percentage points, but remain well above regulatory requirements, while KBC Group’s CET1 ratio will be maintained at an outstanding level (17.6% in 4Q2020, Basel III, fully loaded – Danish compromise).

Closure of the deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be finalised in the course of 2021.

The acquisition of NN Pension Insurance Company EAD (‘NN PIC’) allows KBC’s Bulgarian franchise - in the shape of UBB and DZI - to broaden its extensive bank-insurance offering to customers with the addition of high-end pension fund products, while also providing additional cross-selling opportunities for banking and non-life insurance products in a one-stop shop approach.

The acquisition of NN Insurance Co. Ltd - Sofia Branch (‘NN Life’) will allow DZI - KBC’s Bulgarian insurance franchise - to further increase its share of the life insurance market in Bulgaria through a range of traditional life insurance and unit linked insurance products, thus reaffirming its leading position. It will also strengthen DZI’s distribution power thanks to NN Life’s network of 300 tied insurance agents in Bulgaria’s main cities.

NN Bulgaria has developed its pension and life insurance business since entering the market in 2001. It has 138 employees, and boasts a customer base of over 400,000 individuals and 400 corporate entities, and approximately 1 billion euros in AUM.

Pending closure of the deal and the subsequent integration of the entities into KBC’s Bulgarian operations, NN PIC and NN Life will continue to honour their commitments to the market while continuing to provide professional service of the highest quality to their customers.