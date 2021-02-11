 

Lakshmi N. Mittal to become Executive Chairman; Aditya Mittal appointed Chief Executive Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 07:00  |   |   |   

 

11 February 2021, 07:00 CET

The Board of Directors of ArcelorMittal today announces that Aditya Mittal, currently President, CFO and CEO ArcelorMittal Europe, will become Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Lakshmi N. Mittal, who founded the company in 1976 and is currently Chairman and CEO, will become Executive Chairman. In this position he will continue to lead the Board of Directors and work together with the CEO and management team.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu ArcelorMittal SA!
Short
Basispreis 20,27€
Hebel 14,84
Ask 0,13
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 18,13€
Hebel 14,19
Ask 1,36
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Commenting, Lakshmi Mittal said:

“Despite the obvious challenges of 2020, ArcelorMittal starts 2021 in a position of comparative strength. Having achieved some key strategic targets, this seems like the right moment to transition to Executive Chairman and the Board unanimously agree that Aditya Mittal is the natural and right choice to be the company’s Chief Executive. We have worked closely together since he joined the company in 1997, indeed in recent years we have effectively been managing the company together.  He has an unrivalled knowledge of the business and a keen sense of how the company must continue to transform to remain the world’s leading steel company. As Chief Executive, he will be taking on the effective day to day running of the company, but we will continue to work very closely together and I remain as fascinated, engaged and committed to the company’s long-term success as ever. I am looking forward to this next chapter.”

Aditya Mittal said:

“It is an honour to be appointed Chief Executive of ArcelorMittal. Mr Mittal built ArcelorMittal from a greenfield rolling mill in Indonesia to become the world’s leading steel company. It is an extraordinary achievement and I am privileged to have witnessed and been part of so much of that journey. I’m excited about what lies ahead. ArcelorMittal is full of incredible people, a company with excellent knowledge and capabilities and a company with tremendous potential.

“The world is transforming at a very rapid pace and this change brings challenges but also many opportunities for ArcelorMittal. The biggest challenge, but also the biggest opportunity, will be to demonstrate that steel can decarbonise and indeed is the perfect material for a circular economy. This will undoubtedly be a critical driver of our strategy in the coming years and decades. That Mr Mittal will remain very involved as Executive Chairman is a great advantage – his wisdom, knowledge and insight will be invaluable and I look forward to us continuing to work very closely together for many years to come.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lakshmi N. Mittal to become Executive Chairman; Aditya Mittal appointed Chief Executive Officer   11 February 2021, 07:00 CET The Board of Directors of ArcelorMittal today announces that Aditya Mittal, currently President, CFO and CEO ArcelorMittal Europe, will become Chief Executive Officer of the company. Lakshmi N. Mittal, who founded …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
TAAT(TM) Increases Manufacturing Output by 233% to Over 57,000 Cartons Per Month in Response to ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:00 Uhr
ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2020 and twelve months 2020 results
10.02.21
Sektor-Einschätzung: STAHL | Ist der Aufwärtstrend nachhaltig?
09.02.21
ArcelorMittal verkauft Anteil an Cliveland-Cliffs - neues Aktienrückkaufprogramm
09.02.21
JEFFERIES belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Buy'
09.02.21
ArcelorMittal announces sale of 40 million common shares in Cleveland-Cliffs for gross proceeds of $651.6 million
02.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Overweight'
01.02.21
JPMORGAN belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Overweight'
28.01.21
ArcelorMittal announces the publication of fourth quarter 2020 Ebitda sell-side analyst consensus figures
27.01.21
GOLDMAN SACHS belässt ARCELORMITTAL auf 'Buy'
26.01.21
Société Générale SA shareholding notification

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
31.08.20
2.907
ArcelorMittal