 

Directed share issue under the management share-based incentive plan 2018–2020

Uponor Corporation     Stock exchange release     11 February 2021     08:10 EET

Based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2020, Uponor’s Board of Directors has decided on a directed share issue to company’s management, as a part of long-term share-based incentive plan 2018–2020. Based on Board’s decision, Uponor will transfer without payment 45,659 of the company’s own shares to 33 plan members according to the rules of plan.

Share-based incentive programmes are part of Uponor’s total management remuneration package, with the purpose of incentivising and motivating management and aligning the targets of management with shareholders.

The reward in the LTI Plan 2018–2020 consisted of a performance share plan that depended on the company’s earnings performance over a three-year performance period.

Further details about the plan is available in the stock exchange release announced on 13 December 2017.

No new shares will be issued in connection with the plan and therefore the plan will have no diluting effect. Prior to this directed issue, Uponor held a total of 184,966 of its own shares, of which 139,307 remain.


Uponor Corporation
Board of Directors


For more information, please contact:
Annika Paasikivi, Chair of the Board of Directors, annika.paasikivi@orasinvest.fi


Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com


 




Wertpapier


