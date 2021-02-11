Directed share issue under the management share-based incentive plan 2018–2020

Based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 16 March 2020, Uponor’s Board of Directors has decided on a directed share issue to company’s management, as a part of long-term share-based incentive plan 2018–2020. Based on Board’s decision, Uponor will transfer without payment 45,659 of the company’s own shares to 33 plan members according to the rules of plan.

Share-based incentive programmes are part of Uponor’s total management remuneration package, with the purpose of incentivising and motivating management and aligning the targets of management with shareholders.

The reward in the LTI Plan 2018–2020 consisted of a performance share plan that depended on the company’s earnings performance over a three-year performance period.

Further details about the plan is available in the stock exchange release announced on 13 December 2017.

No new shares will be issued in connection with the plan and therefore the plan will have no diluting effect. Prior to this directed issue, Uponor held a total of 184,966 of its own shares, of which 139,307 remain.



