 

Akastor ASA Fourth Quarter Results 2020

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Fourth Quarter Highlights           

  • Revenue of NOK 973 million, down 37 percent compared with the same quarter previous year           
  • Total EBITDA of NOK 57 million            
  • Net cash flow from operating activities of NOK 467 million, driven by reduction of net working capital           
  • Net interest-bearing debt of NOK 1.4 billion, including NOK 426 million of net bank debt in DDW Offshore (consolidated into Akastor from 4Q)           
  • Order backlog of NOK 2.4 billion per end of quarter           
  • MHWirth received notification of award of a contract for delivery of a drilling equipment package to Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey (GMGS)

Akastor CEO Karl Erik Kjelstad comments:

"We are pleased with our fourth quarter financial results which included a strong operational cash flow and solid EBITDA margin in MHWirth, despite continued challenges brought on by the global pandemic. 2020 has been strongly affected by COVID-19 and following turmoil in the oil markets, however our portfolio companies have demonstrated robust business models through the year. We expect the markets to remain challenging over the near future but remain cautiously optimistic that the gradual recovery of the global economy and the oil service sector will increase demand for our portfolio companies' products and services over the next 12 to 18 months."

MHWirth

MHWirth reported revenues of NOK 818 million in the quarter, a decrease of 33 percent year-on-year. EBITDA for the quarter was NOK 85 million, representing an EBITDA margin of 10.4 percent.

Drilling Lifecycle Services & Digital Technologies revenues were NOK 549 million in the quarter, a decrease of 21 percent compared to last year, however increased by 8 percent compared to last quarter.  Number of active rigs increased by one unit during the quarter, with potential for further increase over the next quarters based on current contract schedule of the fleet. The DLS business continues to create a solid basis for MHWirth with good medium to long term growth opportunities through increased utilization of fleet. Digital Technologies received good traction also in the fourth quarter, with several leads for full DEAL upgrades.

