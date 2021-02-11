KITRON - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA
Tranche 1 of 2
* Dividend amount: NOK 0.35 per share
* Declared currency: NOK
* Last day including right: 21 April 2021
* Ex-date: 22 April 2021
* Record date: 23 April 2021
* Payment date: On or about 3 May 2021
* Date of approval: 21 April 2021
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.
