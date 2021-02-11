KITRON - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 11.02.2021, 07:15 | 24 | 0 | 0 11.02.2021, 07:15 | Tranche 1 of 2

* Dividend amount: NOK 0.35 per share * Declared currency: NOK * Last day including right: 21 April 2021 * Ex-date: 22 April 2021 * Record date: 23 April 2021 * Payment date: On or about 3 May 2021 * Date of approval: 21 April 2021

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.



