 

KITRON - Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Kitron ASA

Tranche 2 of 2

* Dividend amount: NOK 0.35 per share

* Declared currency: NOK

* Last day including right: 4 October 2021

* Ex-date: 5 October 2021

* Record date: 6 October 2021

* Payment date: On or about 22 October 2021

* Date of approval: 21 April 2021


This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Børs Continuing Obligations for stock exchange listed companies.

 


Wertpapier


