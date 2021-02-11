DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SFC Energy: Member of the German Parliament Florian Hahn visits SFC fuel cell production - partial delivery of 40 EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of public authority radio BOSNet in Bavaria completed 11.02.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 11, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, receives the member of the German parliament Florian Hahn today while meeting the highest hygiene and health standards.

Mr Hahn will get a deeper understanding of the technology and production in the context of a partial delivery of 40 EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of the public authority radio in Bavaria. Assisted by funds from the National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Program (NIP II) of the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI), four other German states besides Bavaria will be equipped with state-of-the-art hydrogen fuel cells for emergency power supply of the public authority radio. At the same time, the visit of the member of German Parliament serves to prepare a round table on hydrogen strategy in the German federal State of Bavaria.

The path to the Hydrogen Economy

The EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells are used in system cabinets for emergency power backup of radio towers of the public authority radio network BOSNet. In the event of a blackout, the hydrogen fuel cell ensures uninterrupted power supply to the respective mast. Low downtimes are absolutely essential, especially for critical infrastructures such as public authority radio. Compared to previously used diesel generators, hydrogen fuel cells by SFC Energy not only offer much shorter response times, but also do not produce any environmentally harmful emissions or particulate during operation, operate more quietly, and generate low operating and maintenance costs.