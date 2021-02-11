 

DGAP-News SFC Energy: Member of the German Parliament Florian Hahn visits SFC fuel cell production - partial delivery of 40 EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of public authority radio BOSNet in Bavaria completed

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.02.2021, 07:30  |  32   |   |   

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SFC Energy: Member of the German Parliament Florian Hahn visits SFC fuel cell production - partial delivery of 40 EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of public authority radio BOSNet in Bavaria completed

11.02.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Press Release

SFC Energy: Member of the German Parliament Florian Hahn visits SFC fuel cell production - partial delivery of 40 EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of public authority radio BOSNet in Bavaria completed

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 11, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of hydrogen and direct methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, receives the member of the German parliament Florian Hahn today while meeting the highest hygiene and health standards.

Mr Hahn will get a deeper understanding of the technology and production in the context of a partial delivery of 40 EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of the public authority radio in Bavaria. Assisted by funds from the National Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology Innovation Program (NIP II) of the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure (BMVI), four other German states besides Bavaria will be equipped with state-of-the-art hydrogen fuel cells for emergency power supply of the public authority radio. At the same time, the visit of the member of German Parliament serves to prepare a round table on hydrogen strategy in the German federal State of Bavaria.

The path to the Hydrogen Economy

The EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells are used in system cabinets for emergency power backup of radio towers of the public authority radio network BOSNet. In the event of a blackout, the hydrogen fuel cell ensures uninterrupted power supply to the respective mast. Low downtimes are absolutely essential, especially for critical infrastructures such as public authority radio. Compared to previously used diesel generators, hydrogen fuel cells by SFC Energy not only offer much shorter response times, but also do not produce any environmentally harmful emissions or particulate during operation, operate more quietly, and generate low operating and maintenance costs.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SFC Energy: Member of the German Parliament Florian Hahn visits SFC fuel cell production - partial delivery of 40 EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of public authority radio BOSNet in Bavaria completed DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SFC Energy: Member of the German Parliament Florian Hahn visits SFC fuel cell production - partial delivery of 40 EFOY Jupiter hydrogen fuel cells for network hardening of public authority radio …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Adds Mescaline Production to Psychedelic Medicine Programs
DGAP-News: KEY MILESTONE REACHED AS NOUVEAU MONDE RECEIVES QUEBEC GOVERNMENT AUTHORISATION TO BUILD WHAT IS ...
DGAP-News: Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets voraussichtlich im März
wallstreet: online capital AG: Erfolgsgeschichte geht weiter - mehr als 5 Milliarden Euro AuM
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG kündigt Angebot von neuen Aktien an
DGAP-Adhoc: ecotel communication ag: EBITDA-Prognose für das Jahr 2020 übertroffen
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Lockdown-Maßnahmen auf Vectron Planung 2021
DGAP-News: Aareal Bank arranges financing for prime European logistics assets
DGAP-Adhoc: voxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $12 Million Registered Direct Offering
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: SFC Energy: Bundestagsmitglied Florian Hahn besucht SFC-Brennstoffzellenproduktion - Teillieferung von 40 EFOY Jupiter Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellen zur Netzhärtung des Behördenfunks BOSNet in Bayern abgeschlossen (deutsch)
07:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: SFC Energy: Bundestagsmitglied Florian Hahn besucht SFC-Brennstoffzellenproduktion - Teillieferung von 40 EFOY Jupiter Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellen zur Netzhärtung des Behördenfunks BOSNet in Bayern abgeschlossen
01.02.21
SFC Energy: Auftrag in Indien abgeschlossen
01.02.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy liefert EFOY Pro Brennstoffzellen für Smart-City-Projekt in Itanagar, Indien, und schließt das Projekt erfolgreich ab (deutsch)
01.02.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy delivers EFOY Pro Fuel Cells for Smart City project in Itanagar, India and successfully completes the project
01.02.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy liefert EFOY Pro Brennstoffzellen für Smart-City-Projekt in Itanagar, Indien, und schließt das Projekt erfolgreich ab
31.01.21
3 gute Wasserstoff-News für die Nel-Aktie und SFC Energy-Aktie
22.01.21
Marktkompass: 13.840 DAX schwächer | H2O lässt Luft ab | SFC ENERGY | ASML
21.01.21
SFC Energy: Rekordauftrag von Toyota
21.01.21
DGAP-News: SFC Energy erhält größten Einzelauftrag über EFOY Pro Brennstoffzellen für Smart-Traffic-Anwendungen in Japan (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
07:46 Uhr
2.775
Brennstoffzellen-Hersteller SFC zeichnen oder nicht?
26.11.20
4
SFC Energy: Kapitalerhöhung voll platziert
19.09.20
4
DGAP-News: SFC Energy feiert Weltpremiere auf dem Caravan Salon Düsseldorf: Präsentation der fünften