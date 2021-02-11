 

Six Audacious Art Market Predictions for 2021

Artnet's Sophie Neuendorf about the staying power of digitalization and a renewed focus on quality

Berlin/New York, February 11, 2021: The art market just emerged from arguably the most difficult and unpredictable year in recent history. The Covid-19 pandemic caused a synchronized and deep downturn of the global economy and art market in 2020. Social distancing measures and a lockdown of businesses in reaction to the health crisis resulted in falling consumer demand and economic output. According to the Artnet Price Database, global auction sales for fine art fell by a quarter to $9.9 billion in 2020, compared to the previous year. But the Covid-19 pandemic also pushed boundaries and accelerated the art world into the digital age. With this backdrop in mind, Sophie Neuendorf is to take the risk and make six art world predictions for 2021.

1. Digitalization is here to stay

Plato was right: necessity is indeed the mother of invention. During the COVID-19 crisis, one area that has seen tremendous growth is digitalization, meaning everything from online customer service to remote working to supply-chain reinvention to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve the art business. With galleries, museums, and auction houses pivoting online and thinking outside the box in response to the pandemic, a positive trend of accessibility, efficiency, and transparency accelerated within the art world. This also goes hand in hand with a global trend of sustainability and conscious living. The art market's transactional element will emerge as a strong contender to the traditional brick and mortar purchasing process, democratizing the art market and opening it up to a new generation of art lovers.

2. Some emerging artists will start bypassing galleries and begin selling directly out of the studio via social media or other websites

It's already a widespread practice among young artists in Asia, and I foresee it crossing over to Europe and the US this year. With countless galleries, unfortunately, having been forced to close over the last year, many artists may have become increasingly accustomed to selling via Social Media and other websites. Especially young artists may be inclined to bypass the traditional route expected of them by the art world and chose to build their careers independently.

