Heidelberg Pharma and Indiana University Publish Results on HER2-ATAC for Targeted Immunotherapy of Triple Negative Breast Cancer in Science Translational Medicine

11.02.2021 / 07:58
- Extraordinary efficacy of a HER2-targeting Trastuzumab-ATAC in the treatment of Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) with low HER2 expression and hemizygous deletion of chromosome 17p in preclinical models

- Induction of immunogenic cell death by an HER2-ATAC - Synergistic and increased efficacy in combination with checkpoint inhibitors

Ladenburg, Germany, 11 February 2021 - Heidelberg Pharma AG (FSE: HPHA) today announced that new study results on the Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology have been published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, in a joint report by a research group at the School of Medicine, Indiana University, Indianapolis, IN, USA, and scientists of Heidelberg Pharma.

Trastuzumab-ATAC, which consists of the antibody Trastuzumab targeting HER2 and the toxin Amanitin, demonstrated extraordinary efficacy in the treatment of certain Triple-Negative Breast Cancers (TNBCs). HER2 is a surface protein that is overexpressed by breast cancer cells. TNBC cells do express HER2, albeit at a low level (HER2-low) that is not sufficient for treatment with Trastuzumab antibody or Kadcyla. In addition, about half of TNBC patients harbor the so-called 17p deletion, a mutation that allows cancer cells to bypass a special mechanism of cell protection, but also renders them especially sensitive to Amanitin.[1] TNBC patients with 17p-deleted tumors show a poorer response to standard therapies and have a significantly worse prognosis.

