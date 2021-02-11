Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2020

Frankfurt/Main, 11 February 2021 . Based on preliminary figures for the 2020 fiscal year, the Amadeus FiRe Group generated operating EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation of goodwill and purchase price allocation) of EUR 41.1m (previous year: EUR 38.7m). This corresponds to an increase of 6.2 percent. This exceeded the Management Board's forecast of 22 October 2020 to to almost reach the result of fiscal year 2019.

Background for this development was a positive course of business in the fourth quarter, which exceeded the company's own expectations, both in the personal services segment and in the training segment. In all services, the recovery dynamic that began in the middle of the year accelerated in the fourth quarter. Currently in the temporary staffing service, this positive momentum is being slowed down by the stricter lockdown measures introduced at the beginning of January.

The Amadeus FiRe Group's consolidated preliminary sales revenues for the fiscal year increased by 20 percent to EUR 280.2m (prior year: EUR 233.1m). Sales revenues of new subsidiaries included for the first time in 2020 amount to EUR 60.8 million for COMCAVE and EUR 6.0 million for the 4th quarter by GFN. As a result of the pandemic, revenues in the personnel services segment fell by 8 percent to EUR 190.6 million. In the Corona Crisis Year 2020, an operating EBITA margin of 14.7 percent (previous year 16.6 percent) was maintained.

The final figures for the 2020 financial year will be announced at a financial press conference / DVFA event on 23 March 2021.

