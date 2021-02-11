 

DGAP-Adhoc Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
11.02.2021, 07:53  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amadeus FiRe AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2020

11-Feb-2021 / 07:53 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt/Main, 11 February 2021. Based on preliminary figures for the 2020 fiscal year, the Amadeus FiRe Group generated operating EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation of goodwill and purchase price allocation) of EUR 41.1m (previous year: EUR 38.7m). This corresponds to an increase of 6.2 percent. This exceeded the Management Board's forecast of 22 October 2020 to to almost reach the result of fiscal year 2019.

Background for this development was a positive course of business in the fourth quarter, which exceeded the company's own expectations, both in the personal services segment and in the training segment. In all services, the recovery dynamic that began in the middle of the year accelerated in the fourth quarter. Currently in the temporary staffing service, this positive momentum is being slowed down by the stricter lockdown measures introduced at the beginning of January.

The Amadeus FiRe Group's consolidated preliminary sales revenues for the fiscal year increased by 20 percent to EUR 280.2m (prior year: EUR 233.1m). Sales revenues of new subsidiaries included for the first time in 2020 amount to EUR 60.8 million for COMCAVE and EUR 6.0 million for the 4th quarter by GFN. As a result of the pandemic, revenues in the personnel services segment fell by 8 percent to EUR 190.6 million. In the Corona Crisis Year 2020, an operating EBITA margin of 14.7 percent (previous year 16.6 percent) was maintained.

The final figures for the 2020 financial year will be announced at a financial press conference / DVFA event on 23 March 2021.

Amadeus FiRe AG
Jan H. Wessling
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (69) 96 876-180
Investor-Relations@Amadeus-FiRe.de

11-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Amadeus FiRe AG
Hanauer Landstraße 160
60314 Frankfurt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)69 96876 - 180
Fax: +49 (0)69 96876 - 182
E-mail: investor-relations@amadeus-fire.de
Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de
ISIN: DE0005093108
WKN: 509310
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1167622

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1167622  11-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167622&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2020 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Amadeus FiRe AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary figures for fiscal year 2020 11-Feb-2021 / 07:53 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: KEY MILESTONE REACHED AS NOUVEAU MONDE RECEIVES QUEBEC GOVERNMENT AUTHORISATION TO BUILD WHAT IS ...
DGAP-News: XPhyto Therapeutics Corp.: XPhyto Adds Mescaline Production to Psychedelic Medicine Programs
wallstreet: online capital AG: Erfolgsgeschichte geht weiter - mehr als 5 Milliarden Euro AuM
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Lockdown-Maßnahmen auf Vectron Planung 2021
DGAP-News: Teilverkauf des Voltabox-Aktienpakets voraussichtlich im März
DGAP-DD: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG deutsch
Drehgestell der neuesten Generation - HÖRMANN Vehicle Engineering fertigt hybridBOGIE-Demonstrator ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Vectron Systems AG: Impact of the ongoing lockdown on Vectron planning 2021
EQS-Adhoc: Sensirion Holding AG: Sensirion strengthens its portfolio by acquiring micro gas-analyzer ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf beginnt mit Planungsarbeiten für Bau einer neuen Verarbeitungsanlage
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Powers PowerTap gibt Details zum Geschäftsmodell für die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GRENKE AG: Mark Kindermann scheidet aus dem Vorstand der GRENKE AG aus
DGAP-Adhoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Statement regarding press speculation and receipt of proposal from ...
AUTO1 Group SE: AUTO1 Group commences € 0.5bn ABS programme to finance inventory
DGAP-News: Linde plc: Linde Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results (Earnings Release Tables ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA: AURELIUS Tochter Conaxess Trade setzt Expansionskurs ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:29 Uhr
Personaldienstleister Amadeus Fire verdient 2020 operativ mehr
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Amadeus FiRe AG: Vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020 (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Amadeus FiRe AG: Vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary results for fiscal year 2020
07:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Amadeus FiRe AG: Vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020 (deutsch)
07:53 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Amadeus FiRe AG: Vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
168
Amadeus FiRe - Ressource Mensch und Verstand