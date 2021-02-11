 

REC Silicon - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, election of board members

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 07:55  |  57   |   |   

Lysaker, Norway – February 11, 2021: Reference is made to REC Silicon ASA's ("REC" or the "Company) announcements of 7 February 2021, with request from shareholder Aker Horizons Holding AS, for the calling of an extraordinary general meeting for election of new board members.

Notice is hereby given that the Extraordinary General Meeting of REC Silicon ASA will be held at the offices of Schjødt, Ruseløkkveien 14, Oslo Norway, on March 4, 2021 at 4:00 pm CET.

In order to minimize the risk of spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that the extraordinary general meeting can be held in compliance with current laws and regulations applicable in Oslo municipality, shareholders may not participate in the extraordinary general meeting in person, buy may instead participate by either casting advance votes or voting by proxy (with or without instructions) as described in the notice of the meeting.

Please find attached Calling Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting.

The documents are also available at www.recsilicon.com/investors.

For further information, please contact:
James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +1 509 989 1023
Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, please visit: www.recsilicon.com (http://www.recsilicon.com)
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

REC Silicon - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, election of board members Lysaker, Norway – February 11, 2021: Reference is made to REC Silicon ASA's ("REC" or the "Company) announcements of 7 February 2021, with request from shareholder Aker Horizons Holding AS, for the calling of an extraordinary general meeting for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ballard Increases Bought Deal Offering of Common Shares
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Galapagos and Gilead discontinue ISABELA Phase 3 trials in IPF
DMG Conducting Extensive Immersion Cooling Study as it Prepares its Facility for Large-Scale ...
Changes in Nokia Corporation's own shares
Extended Stay America Hosts Military Makeover with Montel, Providing a Home Away from Home for a ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Considers Adding Lung Scarring as an Additional Endpoint for its Phase ...
LexaGene’s MiQLab Successfully Detects Mutant UK and South African COVID-19 Sequences
Panbela Provides Update on Current Clinical Trial: Decision to Hold Administration of SBP-101
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Upsizing & Pricing of Oversubscribed Private Placement of Common ...
Eldorado Gold Signs Amended Investment Agreement with the Hellenic Republic
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
REC Silicon - Invitation to fourth quarter 2020 results
07.02.21
REC Silicon - Request for general meeting – Election of board members
21.01.21
REC Silicon - Presentation at the Pareto Securities Power and Renewable Energy Conference 2021
21.01.21
Zwermann-Jahresausblick: "Viel Sonne im neuen Jahr"

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
25.01.21
725
NEUER SOLAR - SILIZIUM - MARKTFÜHRER : REC