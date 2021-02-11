REC Silicon - Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, election of board members

Notice is hereby given that the Extraordinary General Meeting of REC Silicon ASA will be held at the offices of Schjødt, Ruseløkkveien 14, Oslo Norway, on March 4, 2021 at 4:00 pm CET.

Lysaker, Norway – February 11, 2021: Reference is made to REC Silicon ASA's ("REC" or the "Company) announcements of 7 February 2021, with request from shareholder Aker Horizons Holding AS, for the calling of an extraordinary general meeting for election of new board members.

In order to minimize the risk of spread of COVID-19 and to ensure that the extraordinary general meeting can be held in compliance with current laws and regulations applicable in Oslo municipality, shareholders may not participate in the extraordinary general meeting in person, buy may instead participate by either casting advance votes or voting by proxy (with or without instructions) as described in the notice of the meeting.

Please find attached Calling Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting.

The documents are also available at www.recsilicon.com/investors.



For further information, please contact:

James A. May II, Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +1 509 989 1023

Email: james.may@recsilicon.com

Nils O. Kjerstad, IR Contact

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad@crux.no

About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries worldwide. We combine over 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the needs of our customers, with annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: REC), the Company is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

For more information, please visit: www.recsilicon.com (http://www.recsilicon.com)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment