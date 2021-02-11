Huazhu Announces Completion of Internal Investigation

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ: HTHT and HKEX: 1179) (the “Company” or “Huazhu”), a world-leading hotel group, today announced that the Company’s audit committee (the “Audit Committee”) has completed the internal investigation into the allegations raised in short seller reports issued by Bonitas Research LLC on September 22 and 29, 2020, respectively (the “Bonitas Reports”). The Audit Committee carried out the investigation beginning in late September 2020, with the assistance and advice of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and FTI Consulting, Inc.



Based on its work, the Audit Committee has concluded that the findings from the internal investigation are consistent with the Company’s responses to the allegations in the announcements published on September 22, 25, 28 and 30, 2020, respectively. The investigation did not identify any material misstatements with respect to the Company’s 2019 20-F or its prospectuses issued in September 2020 in connection with its global offering. In addition, based on the findings of the investigation, the allegations in the Bonitas Reports cannot be substantiated.