 

Entain extends the acceptance period of the offer to the shareholders of Enlabs

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 08:00  |  54   |   |   

This announcement is not an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction where such offer pursuant to legislation and regulations in such relevant jurisdiction would be prohibited by applicable law. Shareholders not resident in Sweden who wish to accept the Offer (as defined below) must make inquiries concerning applicable legislation and possible tax consequences. Shareholders should refer to the offer restrictions included in the section titled "Important information" at the end of this announcement and in the offer document which was published on 20 January 2021. Shareholders in the United States should also refer to the section titled "Special notice to shareholders in the United States" at the end of this announcement.

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 7 January 2021, Entain plc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bwin Holdings (Malta) Limited ("Entain") announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs AB (publ) ("Enlabs") to tender all their Enlabs shares to Entain (the "Offer") at a price of SEK 40 in cash per share (the "Offer Price"). The Offer has been unanimously recommended by the independent bid committee of Enlabs.

The Offer and the acquisition of Enlabs is conditional on, among other things, the receipt of all necessary regulatory, governmental or similar clearances, approvals and decisions, including from competition authorities and gaming authorities, in each case on terms which, in Entain's opinion, are acceptable.

Entain has filed applications to obtain the necessary approvals from relevant competition and gaming authorities, but due to the timing of the review process with the relevant authorities, Entain does not expect that all such approvals will have been received during the acceptance period which expires on 18 February 2021. Entain has therefore decided to extend the acceptance period until 17.00 CET on 18 March 2021. Provided that Entain announces that the conditions of the Offer have been satisfied or waived on 23 March 2021, settlement is expected to commence on or around 30 March 2021.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Entain extends the acceptance period of the offer to the shareholders of Enlabs This announcement is not an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction where such offer pursuant to legislation and regulations in such relevant …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccine Market Could Exceed $12 Billion By 2027
Robo Advisory Market to Reach $41.07 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 31.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research
CVD Graphene for Electronic Applications: 2021 Status and Outlook from IDTechEx
BioVaxys and Procare Health Announce Broad Co-Development, Joint Commercialization and Marketing ...
Toyota Material Handling Reimagines Dealer Engagement on Infosys Platform
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
Constant Policy Stimulus for Decarbonizing Energy Generation to Power New Avenues in Geothermal Power Equipment Market: TMR
New Statesman enjoys digital subscription growth of 75% alongside a rapid rise in paid-for ...
Titel
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
Sports Betting Companies Are Uniquely Positioned For Expansion
Five women scientists in developing countries win 2021 OWSD-Elsevier Foundation Awards
Bentonite Producing Hotspots to Emerge as Primary Investment Destinations for Geosynthetic Clay Liner Manufacturers: Fact.MR Study
Consumer Health Trends are Fueling an Infant Nutrition Surge
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
A Novel Drug-Device Combination Product Using Terumo's Automated Injection Device Completes ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods