Entain extends the acceptance period of the offer to the shareholders of Enlabs

This announcement is not an offer, whether directly or indirectly, in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand or South Africa or in any other jurisdiction where such offer pursuant to legislation and regulations in such relevant jurisdiction would be prohibited by applicable law. Shareholders not resident in Sweden who wish to accept the Offer (as defined below) must make inquiries concerning applicable legislation and possible tax consequences. Shareholders should refer to the offer restrictions included in the section titled "Important information" at the end of this announcement and in the offer document which was published on 20 January 2021. Shareholders in the United States should also refer to the section titled "Special notice to shareholders in the United States" at the end of this announcement.

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On 7 January 2021, Entain plc, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Bwin Holdings (Malta) Limited ("Entain") announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs AB (publ) ("Enlabs") to tender all their Enlabs shares to Entain (the "Offer") at a price of SEK 40 in cash per share (the "Offer Price"). The Offer has been unanimously recommended by the independent bid committee of Enlabs.

The Offer and the acquisition of Enlabs is conditional on, among other things, the receipt of all necessary regulatory, governmental or similar clearances, approvals and decisions, including from competition authorities and gaming authorities, in each case on terms which, in Entain's opinion, are acceptable.

Entain has filed applications to obtain the necessary approvals from relevant competition and gaming authorities, but due to the timing of the review process with the relevant authorities, Entain does not expect that all such approvals will have been received during the acceptance period which expires on 18 February 2021. Entain has therefore decided to extend the acceptance period until 17.00 CET on 18 March 2021. Provided that Entain announces that the conditions of the Offer have been satisfied or waived on 23 March 2021, settlement is expected to commence on or around 30 March 2021.