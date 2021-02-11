Amadeus FiRe AG: Preliminary results for fiscal year 2020

Frankfurt/Main, 11 February 2021 . Based on preliminary figures for fiscal year 2020, the Amadeus FiRe Group generated operating EBITA (earnings before interest, taxes, amortisation of goodwill and purchase price allocation) of EUR 41.1m (previous year: EUR 38.7m). This corresponds to an increase of 6.2 percent. This exceeded the Management Board's forecast of 22 October 2020 to almost reach the result of fiscal year 2019. In the corona crisis year 2020, an operating EBITA margin of 14.7 percent (previous year: 16.6 percent) was maintained.

Background for this development was a positive course of business in the fourth quarter, which exceeded the company's own expectations, both in the personnel services segment and in the training segment. In all services, the recovery dynamic that began in the middle of the year accelerated in the fourth quarter.

In fiscal year 2020, the Amadeus FiRe Group generated consolidated preliminary sales revenues of EUR 280.2m (previous year: EUR 233.1m). This represents a year-on-year increase of 20 percent in revenue.

In 2020, turnover in the personnel services segment fell by 8 percent to EUR 190.6m (previous year: EUR 207.1m) due to the pandemic. The market for personnel services has been significantly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Due to government restrictions on public life to protect the population, demand for personnel services initially collapsed significantly in the second quarter of 2020. The bottom was touched at the beginning of the third quarter and demand picked up continuously until the end of the financial year. Currently in the temporary staffing service, this positive momentum is being slowed down by the stricter lockdown measures introduced at the beginning of January.