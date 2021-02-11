SATO Corporation´s Financial Statements and the Annual Report 2020 published

SATO Corporation, Stock exchange release February 11, 2020 at 9:15 am



SATO Corporation has today published Financial Statements and the Annual Report 2020 as well as the Corporate Governance Statement 2020.



The Annual Report contains the Report by the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements 2020. For the first time, the Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. The format is Extensible Hypertext Markup Language (XHTML), and the primary statements have been labelled with XBRL tags.